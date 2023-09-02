Home

Tamannaah Bhatia Oozes Oomph in Hot Beachwear in Throwback Vacation Video From Maldives – Watch

Tamannaah Bhatia Sizzles in Hot Beachwear in Throwback vacation Clip: Tamannaah Bhatia is currently enjoying the new phase in her life. The actress has achieved a remarkable feat in her professional and personal life and has been able to strike a right balance. Tamannaah had back-to-back releases in 2023 which made it a busy year for the actress. Apart from her peppy track Kaavaalaa

from Rajnikanth’s blockbuster Jailer, she is also being praised for playing a cop in her new series Aakhri Sach based on the Burari Murders. After returning from Maldives with beau Vijay Varma, Tamannaah once again shared her throwback photo dump from her exotic vacation.

WATCH TAMANNAAH BHATIA’S MALDIVES VACATION REEL:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

TAMANNAAH BHATIA SHARES THROWBACK VIDEO FROM MALDIVES VACATION

Tamannaah took to her Instagram handler and captioned her post as, “🌊🌊🌊@discoversoneva #SonevaFushi #ExperienceSoneva.” She can be seen going for a boat ride, chilling below the trees at the beach and donning sizzling bikinis. The actress is seen wearing yellow, pink and red beachwear in the viral reel. The Aakhri Sach actress looks alluring and captivating in the sizzling post. She brings the much-needed oomph factor as she looks scorching hot. Earlier she had shared a video from her Maldives trip where she was seen enjoying the sea water at the beach. While sharing her pictures Tamannaah wrote, “🌈🌈🌈@discoversoneva #sonevafushi #experiencesoneva.” After landing at the Mumbai airport post her trip both Tamannaah and Vijay were papped heading towards her car.

In a recent interview Tamannaah had expressed concerns over constant spotlight on her relationship with Vijay. In an interaction with News 18 she said, “People say things and sometimes it hurts as it comes from some people who know you, but in the end what matters is what you say to yourself.”

For more updates on Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma, check out this space at India.com.

