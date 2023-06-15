Home

Entertainment

Tamannaah Bhatia Says She Broke Her ‘No Kissing Policy’ in Lust Stories 2 For This Reason

Tamannaah Bhatia Says She Broke Her ‘No Kissing Policy’ in Lust Stories 2 For This Reason

Tamannaah Bhatia recently opened up on breaking her 'no kissing policy' in Sujoy Ghosh's anthology drama Lust Stories 2.

Tamannaah Bhatia Says She Broke Her 'No Kissing Policy' in Lust Stories 2 For This Reason

Tamannaah Bhatia Opens up on Breaking Her ‘No Kissing Policy’: Tamannaah Bhatia is all geared up as she returns to Hindi language storytelling with long form entertainment. As she is currently busy promoting her new series Jee Karda, the actress is also awaiting the release of Lust Stories 2. The teaser of the series has generated a lot of hype as netizens are curious to see Tamannaah’s sizzling chemistry with rumoured beau Vijay Varma. The Lust Stories 2 actress is also known for refraining from kissing or sensual love-making sequences. However, recently she opened up on breaking her ‘no kissing policy’ for the anthology movie series.

TAMANNAAH BHATIA SAYS LUST STORIES 2 WAS AN EVOLUTION FOR HER

Tamannaah, in an interaction with Film Companion spoke about her experience of working with Sujoy Ghosh and said, “I really wanted to work with Sujoy and I’m really happy that he thought of me for this part especially because I have done literally no intimacy in my career or very little intimacy in my career. I was that audience that would get awkward, and I was that audience that was like ‘main ye kabhi nahi karungi, main kabhi nahi kiss karungi on screen (I will never do this, I will never kiss onscreen).’ I was that person, for me it was an evolution to get out of that framework.” She further added, “India is vast and so many parts are yet to evolve. A lot of evolution has happened, but a lot more is left. I did not want this to sort of hold me back. It was purely for creativity. Not like I am trying to be famous after 18 years (in showbiz). Not my endeavour.”

You may like to read

Tamannaah is currently being hailed by her fans for her new-age rom-com series Jee Karda directed by Arunima Sharma. She is also playing a crucial role in Rajnikanth starrer Jailer which is slated to release in August 2023.

For more updates on Tamannaah Bhatia and Lust Stories 2, check out this space at India.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.