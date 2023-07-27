Home

Tamannaah Bhatia Soaks Monsoon Sun in Sexy White Corset Top And Cargo Trousers- See Viral Video

Tamannaah Bhatia's cargo and corset fusion turns up the heat at Jailer song launch. Scroll down to see her latest pictures and videos

Tamannaah Bhatia was spotted on Thursday afternoon at the launch of the Hindi verion of the song Kaavaalaa from the film Jailer. For the event, the actress was seen adorning sexy chic white top with cargo pants, braving the monsoon showers in Mumbai. Scroll down to see her latest pictures and video from the event.

For the launch of her next hit song, Tamannaah dazzled in white corset top accentuating her curvaceous body perfectly. She styled it with a pair of grey pants adding a versatility to her attire. For accessories, she kept it minimal with few statement rings. The actress rounded off her subtle glam with minimal eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, nude lip shade, perfect brows, and glowing skin. Just open wavy tresses and silver heels were enough to complement her classy look.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s Cargo And Corset Fusion Turns Up The Heat at Jailer Song Launch:

Fans were in an awe with Tamannaah Bhatia’s chic and classy look. One user wrote ‘Why so hot’, another commented ‘Vijay Verma is so lucky’. Some also commented hearts and fire emoticons on the viral videos and pictures.

Tamannaah has been fascinating audiences with her Tamil version of Kaavaala. The song went viral instantly with many sharing reels replicating her dance moves. Now, netitzens can wait for the Hindi version of the song with Tamannaha showing her stunning moves.

Your thoughts on Tamannaah Bhatia’s latest look?

