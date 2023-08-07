Home

Tamannaah Bhatia Swoons Netizens in Pink And Green Silk Saree With Beautiful Temple Jewellery: ‘Vijay Ke Liye…’

Tamannaah Bhatia walked right into our hearts with her stunning silk saree, temple jewellery and bindi. Check her latest pics!

Tamannaah Bhatia never fails to impress fans with her stunning fashion appearances. From magnificent gowns to stunning suits and sarees, the actress can ace any damn look and there is no bet on it. On Monday, Tamannah shared her breathtaking photos on social media, swooning netizens with her desi look. She captioned her post with three flower emoticons and rest tagging her team in the pics.

Taking to her Instagram, the ‘Bahubali’ actress was seen adorning a traditional pink and green saree. Her attire featured intricate details on borders with golden work in the middle. The actress teamed it up with a golden embroidered blouse. For accessories, the actress opted for a beautiful temple neckpiece, golden Jhumkis and a red bindi. She kept her makeup subtle with blushed cheeks, sharp contour, dazzling highlighter, sharp brows and nude lip shade. Tamannaah rounded off her look with a middle-parted neat bun that matched her desi attire perfectly.

Tamannaah Bhatia Exudes Desiness in Traditional Silk Saree- See Latest Pics!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

She is an everyday muse who makes her fans go gaga over her looks. Well, this time too, her followers couldn’t keep calm as soon as her photos got viral. One user commented ‘You are a stunner’, another wrote ‘Flawless beauty’. One fan also commented, ‘Vijay Varma is so lucky.’, another asked, ‘Vijay ke liye tayar hui ho kya?’

On the work front, Tamannaah has been a part of some of the most popular shows in the past few months. After her Bollywood stint with Jee Karda and Lust Stories 2, the actress will be seen in the highly anticipated Telugu film Bholaa Shankar. The film stars Megastar Chiranjeevi, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles. The project is all set to hit theatres on August 11.

Apart from that, she will also be seen in Jailer alongside Superstar Rajinikanth. The Kaavalaa song has become immensely popular, as it has crossed 100 million views on YouTube.

