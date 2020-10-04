South’s popular actor Tamannaah Bhatia has been tested positive for coronavirus. She was in Hyderabad shooting for a project when she showed symptoms. As per the reports, Bhatia has been admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad for further treatment. She is currently taking medications and being treated by a group of experts. Also Read - GST Compensation Cess Worth Rs 20,000 to be Disbursed to All States Tonight: Nirmala Sitharaman

In August, the actor got her tests done for COVID as her parents were positive, but she tested negative. She had written a post saying, "My parents were showing mild COVID-19 symptoms over the weekend and as a precautionary measure, everyone at home underwent tests immediately. The results have just come I, and unfortunately, my parents have tested positive. The necessary authorities have been updated of their situation and we are complying with the precautionary guidelines. The rest of the family members, including myself and the staff have tested negative. By the Grace of God they are coping well and all your prayers and blessings will put them on the road to recovery.

Fans and well-wishers of Tamannaah are in shock and are praying for her with 'Get Well Soon' messages on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Tamannaah Bhatia has been part of the films such as Entertainment, Himmatwala, Humshakals, Baahubali: The Beginning, Baahubali: The Conclusion. She is waiting to resume the shoot of her upcoming Telugu film, Seetimaarr. It’s a sports action-drama featuring Gopichand in the lead role. She is also waiting for the release of her Hindi film, Bole Chudiyan.