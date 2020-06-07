Actor Tamannaah Bhatia is facing flak on social media for her post on Black Lives Matter. Many celebrities have extended their support to the Black Lives Matter Movement, which is raging in the US following the brutal death of an unarmed African-American man named George Floyd. Raising her voice on the issue with her latest post, she shared her monochrome picture with a black imprint of a hand on her face. She captioned it, “Your silence will not protect you. Doesn’t every life matter, human or animal? Muting any form of creation is against the universal law.We must unlearn and learn to be human again, express compassion and practice love.#AllLivesMatter #WakeUpWorld.” (sic) Also Read - How Dare They! Kangana Ranaut Lashes Out at Bollywood Celebs For Supporting Black Lives Matter While Endorsing Fairness Cream
However, the post did not go well with the netizens and they slammed her for supporting and asked her to ‘educate about the issue first’.
One user wrote, “There are a couple of things I want to point out to you Miss Bhatia: DO NOT use black lives matter as an aesthetic; nobody ever said ONLY black lives matter, but all lives can’t matter unless you treat black people equally; speak on up racial equality the day bollywood doesn’t promote fair & lovely and ponds white beauty anymore. Speak out against your peers when they promote such products that have had an incredibly degrading and depressing effect on millions of Indian girls who are made to believe their skin colour isn’t perfect.”
Another commented, “All lives will only matter when Black lives matter too. The things that happen are too unjust. Please don’t take that away from them with your All lives matter # it’s absolute nonsense. Please read more and educate yourself.”
Some accused her of black-facing her neck, while some wondered why she wouldn’t comment on issues relevant in India.
Check out the reactions here:
Over the past few days, celebrities including Karan Johar, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Disha Patani and Ishaan Khatter, have extended support to the Black Lives Matter movement.