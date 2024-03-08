Home

Entertainment

Tamannaah Bhatia Turns into Shiva Devotee For Odela 2, Unveils Intense First Look – SEE Here

Tamannaah Bhatia Turns into Shiva Devotee For Odela 2, Unveils Intense First Look – SEE Here

Tamannaah Bhatia has been cast in the sequel to Sampath Nandi’s 2022 film 'Odela Railway Station'. Take a look at the first look here.

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia is all set to enthral her audience once again with her upcoming film Odela 2, the sequel to the 2022 film Odela Railway Station. On Friday, the first look of the actress as Shiva Shakthi was released on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri. The actress looked completely transformed in the look where she’s dressed as a naga sadhu. The movie is helmed by Sampath Nandi and was recently announced.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) Tamannaah shared the look as Shiva Shakthi. Sharing the look, she wrote, “#FirstlookOdela2. I am glad to be revealing the first look on this auspicious day of Maha Shivaratri. Har Har Mahadev! Happy Maha Shivaratri. (sic)” The actress in the picture can be seen having thick locks of hair and holding a damarukam in one hand, and a staff in another. Adorned with a saffron bindi on her forehead, she walks along the ghats of Kashi, seen in prayer with closed eyes.

Take a look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

About Odela Railway Station

Similar to its predecessor, ‘Odela 2’ is helmed by Ashok Teja and produced by Sampath Nandi. The 2022 film ‘Odela Railway Station,’ which premiered on Aha, featured Hebah Patel as Radha, Pujita Ponnada as Spoorthi, Vasishta N Simha as Tirupati (Radha’s husband), and Sai Ronak as IPS officer Anudeep. The storyline revolves around a serial killer targeting married women in a village named Odela, drawing inspiration from real-life events.

About Odela 2

The movie was announced recently, and the shoot started in Kashi. Odela 2 is produced by D Madhu under the banner of Madhu Creations and Sampath Nandi under Sampath Nandi Teamworks. The movie revolves around the village, its culture, heritage and traditions. The film narrates the story of a saviour called Odela Mallanna Sway, who puts his all into protecting the village from evil forces.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.