Tamannaah Bhatia Turns Out to be BF Vijay Varma’s Biggest Cheerleader at Kaalkoot Screening, Fans Ask ‘Shaadi Kab Ha?’- WATCH

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma paint town red with their whirlwind romance at the screening of Kaalkoot in Mumbai.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have been painting the town red with their mushy romance. The couple has been dating each for quite time now and confirmed their relationship during the release of Lust Stories 2 in which they shared screen space for the first time. At the special screening of Vijay’s upcoming web series Kaalkoot in Mumbai, Tamannaah was seen cheering her boyfriend and lifting up his spirit. Their video has been receiving love from fans who are asking them to get married now.

At the screening, the duo looked adorable, smiling and posing hand-in-hand for paparazzi. While Tamannaah looked stunning in lose jacket and baggy white pants, Vijay on the other hand looked dapper in all-black suit. Netizens couldn’t keep calm as soon as their video got viral. One user commented ‘Bhyi Shaadi Kab ha?, another wrote, ‘You guys look so good together’, ‘Happy for you 2’, Other fan wrote ‘Sacha pyaar’.

Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma Serve Major Couple Goals

In an interview, Tamannaah had expressed her happiness that Vijay is finally receiving all the recognition that he deserves in his career. Vijay had also clarified that their relationship is not a publicity stunt and mentioned that he is ‘madly’ in love with her.

On the professional front, Vijay’s latest release is ‘Kaalkoot’ with Shweta Tripathi. The actor will be next seen in the thriller based on the book ‘The Devotion of Suspect X’ starring Kareena Kapoor Khan. He will be Homi Adjania’s ‘Murder Mubarak’. Tamannaah will be seen in the Rajinikanth-starrer ‘Jailer’ and ‘Vedaa’.

