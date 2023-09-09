Home

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma caused a stir ever since they made their relationship public. Whether it’s a casual date night, a movie screening, or an award ceremony, the stunning pair never fails to draw attention. Recently, the ‘Lust Stories 2‘ duo couldn’t get enough of each other at an event. However, it was Tamannaah Bhatia’s heart-winning gesture that left the internet in awe. Wondering what? The shutterbugs caught a moment from the event where Tamannaah Bhatia adorably clicked pictures of her boyfriend Vijay Varma. Not only this, but she couldn’t help blushing at Vijay when she was taking his picture – How cute!

Tamannaah Bhatia Clicks Picture of BF Vijay Varma – WATCH

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma’s video went viral in no time. Their fans dropped heart and heart-eye emojis on the viral video. Their followers swamped the comment section with awe-dorable comments. They labelled the ‘Jailer‘ star as the best GF ever, and we couldn’t agree more.

Tamannah Bhatia-Vijay Varma Arrived Fashionably Late at The Event

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma arrived at the event together. Although it is no secret that the pair have been dating for a while, they never cease to astound their fans and followers with their adorable gimmicks. While Tamannaah looked like a total smoke show in a mock neck backless gown, Vijay looked handsome in a black suit with silver stripes.

Tamannah Bhatia-Vijay Varma’s Blooming Love Story

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia created quite a stir after their kissing video from a New Year’s party went viral. In one widely shared video from January of this year, both stars could be seen giving each other intense on-the-lip kisses. The pair formally announced their rlationship in June of this year. Actor Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia discussed their relationship in an interview with Film Companion. She described him as her ‘happy place’ and asserted that she did not need to behave cautiously around him.

Aren’t Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma too cute together? What are your thoughts?

