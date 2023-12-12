Home

Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma surely made heads turn with their mushy PDA and unspeakable chemistry at Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram's starry reception in Mumbai on Monday night - Watch viral video!

Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma Can't Stop Gazing at Each Other at Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram Reception, Fans Say 'Mamla Fit Hai Boss' - Watch Video!

Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram Reception: Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have been swooning their fans ever since they made their relationship public. The duo never fail to grab attention with their unspeakable chemistry. From the red carpet events to movie premieres, Tamannaah and Vijay leave no stone unturned to flaunt their PDA. The ‘Lust Stories 2’ couple has once again made heads turn with their most recent appearance at Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram’s reception.

The lovebirds couldn’t stop looking at each other in the viral video from Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram’s reception. Netizens loved how Tamannaah held her beau close with her arms locked with Vijay’s shoulder. Tamannaah Bhatia took away our breath in Anita Dogre’s sequin embroidered saree for Rs 1 lakh, and Vijay Varma looked dapper in a stunning black suit. The duo exuded nothing but regal vibes at the wedding reception.

WATCH Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma’s Viral Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma’s fans swamped the comment section with immense love. They dropped heart-eyes and fire emojis for the duo. While many requested them to get married already, others showered compliments for their statement outfits. One of the users wrote, “No one thought this pair will be that hot 🔥(sic).” Another user wrote, “They should now get married so beautiful yaar ❤️❤️ (sic).” The third user wrote, “The couple we didn’t need but deserve ❤️ (sic).” The fourth user wrote, “Dono Ka Mamla Fitt Hai Boss ❤️(sic).”

For the unversed, Tamannaah Bhati and Vijay Varma’s wedding rumours are in full swing. Everything started when Telugu Cinema, an online news source, revealed that Vijay and Tamannaah were arranging to be married. The article also stated that Tamannaah’s family is pressuring her to settle down and get married. The diva reportedly completed all of her professional obligations and signed no new contracts after Bhola Shankar.

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram hosted a star-studded wedding reception in Mumbai after the close-knit wedding in Manipur. The adorable duo exchanged vows in the presence of only the couple’s closest friends and family members. Randeep and Lin received immense love for their traditional Meitei ceremony on November 29, 2023.

