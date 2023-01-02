Did Tamannaah Bhatia And Vijay Varma Lock Lips on New Year Bash? Internet Goes Berserk – Watch

Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma Lock Lips: Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma seem to have had a fun-filled New Year celebration in Goa. As per entertainment portals and eagle-eye netizens, the rumoured couple locked lips during New Year bash. A viral clip has been doing the rounds where a couple can be seen passionately kissing for a few seconds. The lady who is seen from behind is wearing the same outfit as Tamannaah wore when she arrived at the party in Goa. Vijay looked handsome in his white shirt while Tamannaah looked hot and stunning in her sexy pink outfit. Fans are already convinced that love is in the air for both Vijay and Tamannaah. Entertianment portal shared the video of the duo sharing a romantic kiss that is breaking the internet

CHECK OUT NETIZENS REACTION TO TAMANNAAH BHATIA-VIJAY VARMA LIPLOCK:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaaaahhh 🥵 (@tamannaaaahh_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla)

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma KISS pic.twitter.com/8c7ADDMEzE — bunny (@bunnyAmnansh) January 2, 2023

@ Tamannaahspeaks dating #VijayVarma They celebrated birthday together and now kissing openly in Goa private party 🥳 pic.twitter.com/uFGUoB4vx8 — ♥️Sneha Tamannaah 😘 💫 (@Tamannaahspeakk) January 2, 2023

Tamannaah was ;ast seen in Madhur Bhandarkar’s Babli Bouncer (2022). Vijay Varma recieved rave revoews for his Netflix movie Darlings.

