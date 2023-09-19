Home

Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma Pose Hand-in-Hand at ‘Jaane Jaan’ Premiere, Paps Scream ‘Bhabhi’ – Viral Video

Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma Pose Hand-in-Hand at 'Jaane Jaan' Premiere, Paps Scream 'Bhabhi' - Viral Video

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma are quite the hot topic in B’town currently. The duo drew attention soon after they made their relationship public. The ‘Lust Stories 2’ couple are often spotted cheering up for each other at various events, including red carpets and movie premieres. Recently, Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma walked hand-in-hand to attend the premiere of the Netflix series ‘Jaane Jaan.’

Ahead of the release date, the makers of the movie hosted a star-studded screening on Monday night. The event witnessed the presence of the star cast including, Jaideep Alawat and Vijay Varma. And guess who came to support her boyfriend? Tamannaah Bhatia looked hot as always in a sleeveless denim dress with a chic high bun. Vijay Varma, on the other hand, looked dapper in a brown and black printed suit.

Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma at Jaane Jaan’s Premiere:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma’s video went viral in no time. The duo just couldn’t get enough of each other, and well. Tamannaah and Vijay stood close to each other as they posed for the paps. The two started blushing after paps screamed ‘bhabhi-bhabhi.’

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma’s fans flooded the comment section and dropped heart emojis. They heaped praises on their chemistry and stylish appearances. One of the users wrote, “Cutest couple ❤️ God bless them (sic).” Another user wrote, “They look so good together ❤️ @tamannaahspeaks @itsvijayvarma (sic).” The third user wrote, “Simply love them both….my absolute favourite (sic).” The fourth user wrote, “A one jodi💕💕💕💕💕💕 (sic).”

Tamannaah Bhatia Turned Photographer For Beau Vijay Varma

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma arrived fashionably late at the GQ Awards recently. The duo made quite the storm with their next-level PDA. The ‘Jailer‘ star clicked pictures of her BF Vijay Varma after their couple pictures. Her sweet gesture won many hearts across social media. Their fans labelled Tamannah Bhatia as the best girlfriend ever, and we cannot agree more.

WATCH Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma’s Viral Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

What do you think about Tamannah Bhatia and Vijay Varma? Let us know your thoughts!

