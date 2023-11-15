Home

Entertainment

Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma to Tie Knot Soon? This MOVE Sparked Their Wedding Rumors

Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma to Tie Knot Soon? This MOVE Sparked Their Wedding Rumors

According to reports the Lust Stories 2 co-star Tamannaaha Bhatia and Vijay Varma are ready to take their romance to the next level, as they are apparently ready to tie their knots soon.

Is Tamannaah Bhatia Getting Married To Vijay Varma Soon? This is MOVE Sparked Their Wedding Rumors

Lust Stories 2 co-stars, Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma, sparked their wedding rumours which took the internet by storm. The Bollywood couple is no longer afraid to express their feelings for one another. Tamannaah and Vijay made their romance public earlier this year by releasing the series Lust Stories 2. Now, it appears the couple is ready to take their romance to the next level, as they are reportedly preparing to tie the knot soon.

Trending Now

Tamannaah and Vijay are always a hot topic in Bollywood, the couple is fine showing their public affection on display. Reportedly, Tamannaah and Vijay are “seriously considering to the ti the knot.” The inputs given by Telugu Cinema said that Tamannaah is “under pressure” from her parents to get married. It further alleges that the actress has not signed a new film contract since her appearance in Bhola Shankar and the Kaavaalaa song in Rajinikanth’s Jailer film.

You may like to read

Tamannaah Bhatia revealed her opinions on marriage in June this year. Marriage, according to the actress, is a “big responsibility,” and one should enter it only if they are sure they are ready for it. In an interview, the actress confessed that 8 to 10 years down the line she wouldn’t last. Her career as an actress began 18 years ago and she also visualised getting married and having two kids by the age of 30. Now turning 33, Tamannah’s life is planned out differently. In conversation, she spoke, “When I actually became 30 years old, I realised that I am just born, it was like a purna janam, I felt like a brand new baby.”

On the sets of Lust Stories 2, the couple were reportedly sparking dating rumors. The duo went on a short break to Maldives which ignited their rumored relationship. Later, in their interviews, they confirmed their relationships.

About her marriage, Tamannaah added, “I feel you should get married when you want to get married. Marriage is a big responsibility. It’s not a party. It takes a lot of work, and so does having a plant, having a dog, or having kids. So when you are ready for a responsibility like that which is important then you do it. Not because time or sab kar rahe hain toh karlo.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.