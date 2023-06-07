Home

Tamannaah Bhatia’s Latest Pic Has Vijay Varma’s Attention

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia have been making headlines since the beginning of the year.

The duo will soon be seen in Netflix’s Lust Stories 2.

This new year began with the link-up rumours of Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma. The couple, since then, has been making headlines for their appearances, social media posts, and cute moments. They will soon be seen together in Netflix’s Lust Stories 2, the teaser of which was recently unveiled. Tamannaah’s dazzling pictures from the event has her rumoured boyfriend in awe. Vijay seemingly couldn’t resist reacting to the stunning photos of his beau and posted a handful of fire emojis to the actress’ pictures.

Tamannaah is known for her quintessential fashion diaries. She recently treated her fans to a few glamorous photos of herself in a cute white crop top and blue baggy denim. Sharing the string of pictures on Instagram, the Bahubali actress wrote, “Crop it like it’s hot.” Vijay, within a few minutes of the post being shared, dropped his reaction in the comment section with emojis.

Meanwhile, Vijay also dropped the teaser of Lust Stories 2 on his Instagram which left the internet awestruck. He wrote, “Fall in love with lust all over again, because Lust Stories 2 is coming back, only on Netflix #LustStories2OnNetflix.”

The pairing of the off-screen couple in the upcoming flick has got the attention of users and we don’t blame the fans!

Not long ago, Tamannaah and Vijay took the internet by storm after they were spotted kissing on New Year’s Eve. This sparked rumours that the actors are dating each other. Moreover, numerous photos and videos of the couple have been doing the rounds on the Internet. Be it attending parties together or walking in the streets of Mumbai, the rumoured pair appears to take the relationship seriously.

Additionally, when the actor’s series Dahaad became the first Indian web series to premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival, Tamannah took to her Instagram story section to congratulate the team. On her Instagram story, she wrote, “Congratulations to team #Dahad.” Vijay had the cutest reply with an adorable nickname for her ladylove. He wrote, “Thanks Tamatar.”

On the work front, both actors are waiting for the release of ‘Lust Stories’. It is scheduled to stream on Netflix from June 29.

