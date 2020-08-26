Actor Tamannaah Bhatia’s parents tested positive for COVID-19. Taking to social media, that she along with others have tested negative for the virus. The post reads, “My parents were shoeing mild COVID-19 symptoms over the weekend and as a precautionary measure, everyone at home underwent tests immediately. The results have just come I, and unfortunately, my parents have tested positive. The necessary authorities have been updated of their situation and we are complying with the precautionary guidelines. The rest of the family members, including myself and the staff have tested negative. By the Grace of God they are coping well and all your prayers and blessings will put them on the road to recovery.” Also Read - Work From Home: Here is How to Deal With Too Much Stress Associated With it

Good wishes and prayers have been pouring in on social media following her post. Earlier, celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarys Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan, Kanika Kapoor, Parth Samthaan among other have tested positive for coronavirus. However, they all have recovered from the virus.

Meanwhile, Tamannaah Bhatia have been part of the films such as Entertainment, Himmatwala, Humshakals, Baahubali: The Beginning, Baahubali: The Conclusion.