Lust Stories 2: Tamannaah Bhatia recently recalled how Vijay Varma made her feel comfortable during intimate scenes in their upcoming film.

Lust Stories 2: Lust Stories 2 is creating a lot of excitement among movie buffs. However, apart from the bold subject in the anthology movie series, it is the sizzling chemistry of Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia which is creating a lot of buzz. For the unversed, Tamannaah and Vijay’s dating speculations have been making headlines for past few months. The actress even confirmed their relationship by calling Vijay her ‘happy place’ in a recent interview. The Lust Stories 2 actress also broke her ‘no kissing’ policy with the Sujoy Ghosh directorial as she has shot several intimate scenes with Vijay which are shown in the trailer.

TAMANNAAH BHATIA OPENS UP ON HER INTIMATE SCENES WITH VIJAY VARMA

In an interaction with Bollywood Bubble, Tamannaah said, “I’ve never felt so safe around an actor. And that’s what’s really important for an actor. You need to feel that kind of safety. It’s like a jump you’re taking, especially in a film like this. He just, from the moment go, made me feel so safe that I wasn’t scared to say anything, do anything, emote in a certain way. He just made it feel so easy. So that’s definitely something I love about him.” Speaking about her experience of working with Vijay as a co-star, she told News 18, “I definitely thought I’m going to get a chance to work with an actor who’s been so consistent in delivering performances which are so diverse and so powerful. He’s quite a chameleon the way he approaches a character. I’ve seen all his work from his past. I was like, ‘Agar iss project mein aur kuchh nahi hoga toh main inn dono se kuchh seekh lu’ (if nothing else, I’d rather learn something from the two of them), referring to Vijay and Sujoy. That was honestly the reason why I wanted to do this project.”

Lust Stories 2 will be releasing on June 29, 2023. It also stars Kajol, Kumud Mishra, Angad Bedi, Pooja Hegde and Neena Gupta in crucial roles.

