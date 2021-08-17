Chennai: Tamil Actor and Video Jockey Anandha Kannan, who was known for hosting popular shows, passed away here on Monday. He was 48. Anandha was reportedly suffering from rare bile-duct cancer. It’s a rare disease in which cancer cells form in the bile ducts. A network of tubes, called ducts, connects the liver, gallbladder, and small intestine. Director Venkat Prabhu shared the news through his Twitter account on Tuesday. He tweeted: “A great friend a great human is no more!! #RIPanandakannan my deepest condolences.”

A great friend a great human is no more!! #RIPanandakannan my deepest condolences pic.twitter.com/6MtEQGcF8q — venkat prabhu (@vp_offl) August 16, 2021



Anandha started his career in Singapore before shifting to Chennai and working in a radio station. He eventually started hosting television shows and became a household name in Tamil showbiz.

Many celebrities took to social media to mourn the loss including actor RK Suresh, film personality Kaushik LM, RJ Keerthy amongst others.

Actor Senthilkumar tweeted, “#AnandhaKannan Bro Heart Breaking news we missed you!!! May your soul rest in peace! My deepest condolences to your family. The days were with you in my life so beautiful proud moment and good memories!!! I were in your timeline really big gift for me Bro! @anandha_kannan.”

Rest in peace … Forever u will be remembered for ur sweet smile and kind words …. #RIPanandakannan you fought your battle hard …. A very nice person gone too soon 💔 pic.twitter.com/jlFsVamyJE — DD Neelakandan (@DhivyaDharshini) August 17, 2021

#RIPanandakannan

Darling brother too early to leave 😥A pure soul with very positive mind 😥may God give strength to ur family😢Aathma namasthey 🙏 pic.twitter.com/HaVBjsGQew — Actress Harathi (@harathi_hahaha) August 17, 2021



Anandha Kannan started his career with a Singapore channel Vasantham TV before moving to Chennai where he worked with Sun Music as a video-jockey. He was seen as a guest appearance in Venkat Prabhu’s Saroja. Anandha Kannan later did a full-fledged role in science fiction Tamil film Adisaya Ulagam. He was also part of films Mullum Malarum.

May his soul rest in peace.