Famous Tamil comedian Bonda Mani passed away at the age of 60. According to media reports, the comedian was suffering from Kidney-related diseases.

Tamil Actor and Comedian Bonda Mani Dies at 60

Famous Tamil comedian Bonda Mani passed away on Saturday at the age of 60. According to reports, the comedian died due to kidney-related ailments. The news of Mani’s demise was confirmed by film trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai. According to a report shared by India Today, on Saturday night, Mani experienced a fainting episode at his home in Chennai’s Pozhichalur and was immediately taken to the government hospital in Chrompet. Following an examination, the doctors pronounced him dead.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai tweeted, “Tamil cinema’s popular comedian Bonda Mani (60) passed away due to ill health.” Meanwhile, India Today’s report also shared that Mani’s body has been kept at his residence in Pozhichalur for people to pay homage to the comedian. Further, the last rites will take place at around 5 pm at a crematorium in Chrompet. Bonda Mani is survived by his wife Malathi, a son, and a daughter.

Take a look at Sreedhar Pillai’s tweet here:



As soon as the news of Mani’s demise went online, several of his fans started taking to X and started expressing grief. While one fan wrote, “RIP Sir, Good Bye” another commented, “It’s heartbreaking to hear this.”

In 2022, Dhanush and Vijay Sethupathi contributed Rs 1 lakh each for Bonda Mani’s medical expenses. Vadivelu, Bonda Mani’s long-time collaborator, also provided financial assistance for his treatment.

Who was Bonda Mani?

Born on September 19, 1963, Bonda Mani was an Indian actor famously known for his role in Tamil cinema. Mani predominantly worked in comedy and also made his appearance in supporting roles in over 270 films. Mani had been a regular in comedy tracks.

The comedian was introduced in Bhagyaraj’s Pavunnu Pavunudhaan. Later, Mani went on to give his appearance in various films including Ponvilangu, Pongalo Pongal, Sundara Travels, Marudamalai, Winner, and Velayudham.

