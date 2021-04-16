Chennai: In a shocking turn of events, popular Tamil actor and comedian Vivek has been admitted to the intensive care unit of a private hospital in Chennai after he suffered a heart attack on Friday morning. According to the news reports, his condition is said to be critical. Also Read - Nadigar Sangam Holds Silent Protest For CMB, Sterlite In Chennai; Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan Join The Protest

The Indian Express report has stated that Vivek's spokesperson informed the media that his health has improved since morning. "Vivek fainted today morning while he was talking with his family. Later, he was rushed to the SIMS hospital in Vadapalani. I spoke with him. He is conscious and will gain good health soon. The doctors will perform an angiogram on him," said PRO Nikhil Murugan.

It is to be mentioned that actor Vivek received his first dose of Covid-19 vaccination on Thursday at Omandurar government hospital. Now, the news about the 59-year-old actor's hospitalization today has caused concerns and a lot of buzz on social media among his fans and well-wishers. The actor's PRO, however, clarified that he was doing well after vaccination, the media report stated.

Vivek made headlines on Thursday for his efforts to remove the fear of vaccination among the public. Instead of going to a private hospital, he chose to get vaccinated at a government hospital to spread awareness.

“The government hospitals provide healthcare services to the majority of poor people. Many have doubts about vaccination and its side effects. There are also several rumours doing the rounds. I want to put an end to all the rumours. I want to show people that there is no danger in getting vaccinated. On the contrary, it will protect us. And it is not like this vaccination will completely prevent us from getting Covid-19 infection. After the vaccination, even if we catch the virus, there won’t be death. So after vaccination, we should still follow the safety guidelines,” he told the media after receiving his first jab of Covid-19 vaccination.

Vivek’s cinematic journey

Vivek is a Padmashree awardee and he was launched by legendary filmmaker Balachander in the late 1980s. He went on to become one of the most sought after comedy actors of Tamil cinema in the 1990s and continues to retain a stronghold in the industry. His USP is that he made a mark in the glitz town as a comedian with social responsibility.

Vivek was last seen in Dharala Prabhu, which was the Tamil remake of the Hindi film Vicky Donor. And he is also part of director Shankar’s upcoming film Indian 2, which stars Kamal Haasan in the lead role.

India.com wishes him a speedy recovery!