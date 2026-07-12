Tamil actor Arya named in Hyderabad cheating case over unpaid equipment rental worth Rs…

Tamil actor Arya has been named in a Hyderabad case linked to an alleged equipment rental payment dispute. The complaint claims that dues amount in crore remain unpaid, leading to legal action against the actor and others.

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Actor Arya booked in Hyderabad cheating case (PC: Twitter)

Tamil actor Arya has landed in legal trouble after a complaint was filed against him over an alleged financial dispute linked to a film production. The case involves claims of unpaid equipment rental dues connected to the shooting of an upcoming project. A camera equipment rental company has approached the police alleging that payments were not cleared despite repeated requests. The complaint has brought attention to the financial issues surrounding the production, while the actor and other individuals named in the case are yet to share their response.

Complaint filed against Arya over alleged rental dues

A camera equipment rental company has filed a cheating complaint against Arya at the Jubilee Hills Police Station in Hyderabad. The complaint also names producer Vinod and others associated with the production of Ananthan Kaadu. According to the allegations, the production team hired high-end camera equipment, lighting setups and other technical resources from a Hyderabad-based rental company for the film’s shoot.

The company claimed that it was assured the payment would be completed after the filming process. The rental firm alleged that the total cost of the equipment and related services amounted to Rs 2.12 crore. However, only part of the payment was reportedly made, leaving an outstanding amount of more than Rs 1.80 crore.

Company claims it provided equipment and technical support

As part of the agreement, the rental company said it supplied professional cameras, lighting equipment and other necessary resources for the project. It also claimed that it arranged transportation of the equipment from Hyderabad to Kerala and provided technical assistance throughout the shooting schedule.

The complainant alleged that even after the completion of the shoot, a significant portion of the payment remained unpaid. The company further claimed that the production team had acknowledged the pending amount in writing and promised to clear the dues before the film’s theatrical release.

Allegations against Arya of delayed payment and intimidation

The company stated that it made several attempts to recover the pending amount through calls, letters and WhatsApp messages. However, according to the complaint, the payment was not settled despite multiple reminders.

The rental firm also alleged that when its representative approached the production team regarding the outstanding dues, Arya, producer Vinod and a personal assistant allegedly threatened him. Following this, the company decided to approach the police and file a formal complaint.

Police begin investigation into the case

After receiving the complaint, the Jubilee Hills Police registered a case under sections related to cheating and criminal intimidation. Authorities are currently examining the documents and evidence submitted by the complainant. The police are expected to question the individuals named in the complaint as part of the investigation. Arya and the makers of Ananthan Kaadu have not yet released an official statement regarding the allegations.

Arya’s upcoming projects

Despite the legal controversy, Arya continues to focus on his acting commitments. The actor recently shared the first-look poster of See U, a film directed by Santhosh Srivatsan. The project features Kishen Das and Sanjana in important roles. Arya is also associated with Ananthan Kaadu, where he plays the character of Vetrivel Kumaran. The film remains one of his upcoming projects amid the ongoing developments surrounding the complaint.