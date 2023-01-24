Home

Tamil Actor-Director E Ramadoss Dies Due to Heart Attack

Tamil actor, director and screenwriter E Ramadoss passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023, due to cardiac arrest.

Tamil Actor-Director E Ramadoss Dies: Tamil actor-director E Ramadoss recently passed away due to heart attack. The Kollywood actor was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai where he breathed his last on January 23. Ramadoss, known for his role in Visaranai made his directorial debut with the 1986 with Mohan’s film Aayiram Pookal Malarattum. The late actor’s son Kalai Selvan took to hos social media handle to inform about his father’s demise. Ramadoss’s friends and fans are pouring in heartfelt condolence messages on his sudden death. The late actor and director was also a screenwriter in films like Karadi (1980), Ennakaaga Kathiru (1981), Kanda Naal Mudhal (2005) and Yuga (2006).

Ramadoss’s well-known directorial ventures include Raja Rajathan and Suyamvaram. Yuddham Sei, Kakki Sattai, Dharma Durai, and Vikram Vedha are among his popular roles in Tamil films.

The late actor’s mortal remains will be kept at his residence in KK Nagar, Chennai for friends and family to pay their homage. The cremation will take place today on Jan 24, 2023 in the evening at 5 pm.

This is a developing story.