Tamil actor Indrakumar dies by suicide on Friday night by hanging himself at his friend’s place. The actor was popular for his role in many Tamil daily soaps. As reported by IndiaGlitz, Indrakumar went to one of his friend’s place after watching a movie with the group. However, in the morning, he was found hanging to a ceiling fan and the friends lodged a complaint the next morning. The cops reportedly seized his mortal remains and sent it for post-mortem. Also Read - KGF Actor Yash’s Fan Dies by Suicide, Asked Actor to Attend His Funeral in Suicide Note

Indrakumar was a Sri Lankan Tamil actor and was staying at a refugee camp in Chennai. The Tamil portal mentioned that he was going through a tough time in his marriage, and was also tired of struggling in the industry. He is survived by his wife and a child. Also Read - Mayanagri me Politics Hai: Sandeep Nahar Writes in Facebook Suicide Note

This is the second news of suicide from the film industry in a week. A few days back, actor Sandeep Nahar who had worked in movies like Kesari and MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai hours after posting a disturbing video and a post on social media expressing his disappointment with life and Bollywood. Also Read - Who is Sandeep Nahar, Actor Who Died by Suicide After Posting Disturbing Video on Facebook?

May his soul rest in peace!

Here are some helplines to help you come over depression and suicidal thoughts. Life is precious.

MITRAM FOUNDATION ( Bengaluru ) – 080-25722573

COOJ Mental Health Foundation (GOA): CALL: 0832-2252525 ( Verified )

SANJIVINI ( DELHI ): Centre 1 ( Jangpura : 011-24311918 , 011-24318883 , 011-43001456 ( 10am to 5.30 pm : Monday to Friday )Centre 2 ( Qutub Institutional Area ) : 011- 40769002 , 011-41092787 ( 10am to 7.30pm : Monday to Saturday,

VANDRAVELA FOUNDATION (Gujarat) – 18602662345

KIRAN MENTAL HEALTH ( GOVT ) – 18005990019

For more, click here.