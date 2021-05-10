Chennai: Popular Tamil actor Mansoor Ali Khan has been hospitalised and is reportedly in ICU. The actor has been hospitalised due to a block in his kidney because of the presence of a large stone. Mansoor will now undergo surgery. More updates regarding his health are awaited. Also Read - Environment Activist Piyush Manush Arrested For 'Instigating' People Against Chennai-Salem Highway Project

After the news of Mansoor Ali Khan getting hospitalised suddenly broke out, several of his fans took to social media expressing concern and wishing Jackpot actor a speedy recovery. Also Read - HC grants anticipatory bail to Mansoor Ali Khan

The actor was in the headlines due to his controversial remarks and recently his comment about the coronavirus vaccination created a huge trouble for him. Mansoor was booked by Chennai police for allegedly spreading misinformation and linking actor Vivek’s death to the coronavirus vaccine. “Don’t compel people to take the Covid-19 vaccine. I have been saying this for the past one year, stop these Covid-19 tests. There should be no news about vaccines. Why are you killing people? Does the government think that no one can question them? He (Vivek) was fine a day before the vaccine was given to him. I have slept on the streets, shared food with beggars during my campaign in Thondamuthur constituency and I haven’t contracted the virus. All these preventive measures are of no use. Making masks compulsory is a foolish act by the government,” the actor had said.

A complaint against Mansoor was filed by a BJP member.