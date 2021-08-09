Chennai: South actor and Bigg Boss Tamil 3 contestant Meera Mithun has been booked by Chennai Police for allegedly using a casteist slur against scheduled caste people. During an interview with a YouTube channel, Meera said that all the scheduled caste film workers should be chucked out of the industry. According to the FIR, the video was uploaded on August 7 and Meera had spoken in an extremely derogatory manner. “The members of the SC community face trouble mostly because they are indulged in illegal activities and crime. No one will unnecessarily speak ill of someone without a reason,” she said.Also Read - Bigg Boss Tamil 3 Grand Finale: Mugen Rao Carries Home Winner's Trophy And Cash Prize of Rs 50 Lakhs

Not only this, Meera Mithun also accused the directors and the members of the SC community for all wrongful activities in the industry. She said, "I think it's time to chuck out all the scheduled caste people, directors from the industry". The actor claimed that a director from an SC community had used her picture for a movie's first-look.

A complaint has been filed against Meera by Vanni Arasu, the deputy general secretary of Viduthalai Siruthaigal Katchi. The Chennai Police have booked Meera under seven sections including 153, 153 A(1) (a), 505 (1) (b) of the IPC and other sections of the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.