Tamil actor Vidyullekha Raman who rose to fame with Neethaane En Ponvasantham, recently took to Instagram to share her weight loss journey. She shared a post showing her drastic transformation. She has grabbed attention from millions just because of her confidence. It is indeed an inspiring post for many girls! Vidyullekha wrote, “Fake confidence vs. ACTUAL confidence. When I was overweight a frequently asked question by everyone to me was “how are you so confident?”. In retrospect, was I? Or did I just come to terms with the fact that I will be obese all my life? Today I am actually confident of myself because I did the unthinkable and changed my lifestyle and habits. I have come to realise that if you put your mind to it, anything is possible. Sounds cliché, right? But it’s the truth!!” Also Read - India Responds to Allegation of US, Exploring Bilateral Arrangements With Other Countries For Air Travel

Vidyullekha, in her post,  mentioned that the journey was not easy. It’s just pure hard work and diet she followed. She further wrote, “You need to be disciplined, workout 6 times a week and follow a balanced diet. There is no secret potion or pill to make the result happen! Just pure hard work. Nothing in life comes easy but when you see result, it’s worth all the sweat and tears. Recorded weight as on 20/06/20 68.2kgs #weightlossjourney #weightlosstransformation”. Also Read - United Nations Public Service Day 2020: Here Are 10 Quotes That Describe a Public Servant

Take a look:

  Also Read - Saudi Arabia Cancels Hajj 2020 For International Pilgrims, Only Those Already Living in Kingdom Allowed Amid Coronavirus Scare

View this post on Instagram

Fake confidence vs. ACTUAL confidence. When I was overweight a frequently asked question by everyone to me was “how are you so confident?”. In retrospect, was I? Or did I just come to terms with the fact that I will be obese all my life? Today I am actually confident of myself because I did the unthinkable and changed my lifestyle and habits. I have come to realise that if you put your mind to it, anything is possible. Sounds cliché, right? But it’s the truth!! You need to be disciplined, workout 6 times a week and follow a balanced diet. There is no secret potion or pill to make the result happen! Just pure hard work. Nothing in life comes easy but when you see result, it’s worth all the sweat and tears. Recorded weight as on 20/06/20 – 68.2kgs #weightlossjourney #weightlosstransformation

A post shared by Vidyu Raman (@vidyuraman) on

View this post on Instagram

#Repost @navin_krubhakar ・・・ This journey is all about the work my Tiger @vidyuraman has put in to bring out the better version of herself . The struggle, sufferings, aches, injuries.. everything was a hurdle for her which she crossed with ease . She does swear and curse sometimes 😂😜 ( watch the end ) . In the end it was all about putting in the real work and getting those results !! . . . The % of effort you put in is obviously the % of result you get out 💪🏻 . . . Thank you @vidyuraman for putting in real effort and being consistent in your work . You have inspired a lot which you still don’t realise ! And Thanks for making me a part of this beautiful journey ❤️ IT’S A LONG JOURNEY ! Let’s keep travelling 💪🏻💥 . . . . #fitness #fitnessmotivation #hardwork #dedication #motivation #actor #work #personalcoach #fitnessgirl #gymlife #strengthtraining #functionaltraining #workout #workoutmotivation @revoke_gym @vidyuraman @austheticcrew

A post shared by Vidyu Raman (@vidyuraman) on

Vidyullekha had played the character named Jenny in Neethaane En Ponvasantham