Tamil actor Vidyullekha Raman who rose to fame with Neethaane En Ponvasantham, recently took to Instagram to share her weight loss journey. She shared a post showing her drastic transformation. She has grabbed attention from millions just because of her confidence. It is indeed an inspiring post for many girls! Vidyullekha wrote, "Fake confidence vs. ACTUAL confidence. When I was overweight a frequently asked question by everyone to me was "how are you so confident?". In retrospect, was I? Or did I just come to terms with the fact that I will be obese all my life? Today I am actually confident of myself because I did the unthinkable and changed my lifestyle and habits. I have come to realise that if you put your mind to it, anything is possible. Sounds cliché, right? But it's the truth!!"

Vidyullekha, in her post, mentioned that the journey was not easy. It's just pure hard work and diet she followed. She further wrote, "You need to be disciplined, workout 6 times a week and follow a balanced diet. There is no secret potion or pill to make the result happen! Just pure hard work. Nothing in life comes easy but when you see result, it's worth all the sweat and tears. Recorded weight as on 20/06/20 68.2kgs #weightlossjourney #weightlosstransformation".

Take a look:

Vidyullekha had played the character named Jenny in Neethaane En Ponvasantham