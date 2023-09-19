Home

Entertainment

Tamil Actor Vijay Antony’s Daughter Meera Dies By Suicide

Tamil Actor Vijay Antony’s Daughter Meera Dies By Suicide

Vijay Antony's daughter, who was 16-year-old, found dead at her Chennai home. May her soul rest in peace.

Tamil Actor Vijay Antony's Daughter Meera Dies By Suicide

Actor and music director Vijay Antony’s daughter Meera died by suicide on Tuesday. As per film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan’s tweet, the daughter of Vijay Antony was found dead at her Chennai home. She was 16. A few days ago, Vijay Antony spoke about suicides, stating that children should be given free space to think, and they shouldn’t be pressured to study too much.

Trending Now

The 16-year-old was reportedly found hanging in her Teynampet residence in the small hours and was rushed to a city hospital where she was declared ‘brought dead’ by the doctors. Meera is among the two daughters of Antony and was studying in Class 12 at a private school in Chennai.

You may like to read

Chennai Police has registered a case of unnatural death, and an investigation is ongoing.

BREAKING: Actor and music director #VijayAntony‘s daughter #Meera has committed suicide by hanging herself at her home this morning. SHOCKING! ||#RIPMeera|| pic.twitter.com/QjoX9cXbcE — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) September 19, 2023

Veteran actor R Sarathkumar reacted to the shocking news of Meera’s demise. He said, “the news of the untimely and unfortunate demise of the daughter of @vijayantony and Fatima is shocking beyond imaginations. No amount of consoling and condolences can replace the everlasting grief of Vijay Antony and Fatima.” Posting his condolence message in the social media platform X, he said, “Vijay I hope the almighty gives strength to your family to bear the unfathomable loss.” Film maker Venkat Prabhu in a post on X said, “Woke up to this shocking news! Deepest condolences Vijay Antony Sir and family.”

Reacting to an old tweet by Meera’s mother, film trade analyst Ramesh Bala also tweeted, “In March of this year, Mrs Fatima Vijay Antony was so happy that her daughter Meera Vijay Antony became the cultural secretary of her school students association. We all congratulated her on Twitter. She was the world to her parents. Can’t imagine the pain.” In another tweet Ramesh Bala wrote, “Today’s kids – especially teenagers are very fragile.. Very sensitive.. They need constant attention.. Parents should talk to them every day about school, friends, etc Most of the kids have their own rooms.. They keep it closed.. They spend way too much time on smart phones.. #Teenagedepression is real! Don’t put any pressure on your kids.. Parents belong to a different generation.. Please talk!“(sic.)

Today’s kids – especially teenagers are very fragile.. Very sensitive.. They need constant attention.. Parents should talk to them every day about school, friends etc Most of the kids have their own rooms.. They keep it closed.. They spend way too much time on smart phones..… — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) September 19, 2023



Dial-up, speak, and share if you are struggling with any mental issues. Remember, you are not alone!

MITRAM FOUNDATION ( Bengaluru ) – 080-25722573

COOJ Mental Health Foundation (GOA): 0832-2252525

SANJIVINI ( DELHI ) – Centre 1 (Jangpura): 011-24311918, 011-24318883, 011-43001456, Centre 2 (Qutub Institutional Area): 011- 40769002, 011-41092787

VANDRAVELA FOUNDATION (Gujarat) – 18602662345

Disclaimer: These numbers have been aggregated from publicly available sources and their veracity is not attributed to India.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES