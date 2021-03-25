Chennai: Tamil actor Virutchagakanth Babu was found dead in an autorickshaw in Chennai. The actor was believed to be mentally unstable and was suffering through severe depression after the death of his parents who passed away a few years back.

As reported by India Today, Virutchagakanth had stopped receiving movie offers for a few years and the lack of opportunities in the film industry made him slip into depression. He was also believed to be sleeping in autos and roaming around temples where he was once spotted by stunt director Sai Dheena. The report mentioned that Dheena brought him to his house and also shared a video on social media requesting the filmmakers to give some work to Virutchagakanth. However, nothing really came his way and he was again left to struggle on his own.

Virutchagakanthrose to fame with his popular scene in the movie Kaadhal that starred Bharath and Sandhya. The 2004 movie had a scene featuring the late actor in which he says ‘If I act, I will only play a hero’, which made the audience sit up and notice his work.

Virutchagakanth is believed to have died in sleep. May his soul rest in peace!