Chennai: Two people were arrested by the Chennai police on Thursday after they barged into the house of a Tamil actress and forced her to strip. As reported by ABP, the actress lives in the Valasarvakkam locality where she was sexually harassed and looted of gold jewellery and other valuable items. The accused barged into the house, made her strip and also filmed the act on a video.

The police found the accused with 10 grams of gold jewellery worth Rs 55,000 and identified them as Kannadasan of Maduravoyal and Selvakumar of Ramapuram. They were reportedly identified with the help of CCTV footage.

The actress has done a lot of supporting roles in Tamil movies. On Monday, she reportedly heard a knock on the door. Two people whose faces were covered in masks barged into her house when she opened the door. They forced her to strip and threatened her with a knife. While one person held the knife, the other person recorded the act on his mobile phone. They left the place immediately after snatching the actress' jewellery. In her complaint with the police, she recorded that around 24 grams of the gold jewellery were stolen from her while the police found 10 grams of gold from the robbers.