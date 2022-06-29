Meena’s Husband Vidyasagar Dies: Popular Tamil actress Meena’s husband Vidyasagar passed away at a private hospital in Chennai on Tuesday night after battling lung disease. He was 48. Sources close to Meena said that Vidyasagar was diagnosed with a lung ailment in March 2022 and had to be treated for it. Prior to that, he was down with Covid-19 but had managed to recover from it. The health condition of Vidyasagar, who was hospitalised for the treatment of his lung problem, worsened on Tuesday night and he passed away around 7 pm.Also Read - Scientists Have Discovered a New Part of The Body Hiding in The Lungs

Vidyasagar’s funeral timing

Vidyasagar's funeral is to take place today, Wednesday, at the Besant Nagar crematorium in Chennai at 2 pm. Meena, who was seen in Drishyam married Vidyasagar in 2009 in Bengaluru. Vidyasagar was a businessman. The couple has a daughter, Nainika.

Industry mourns the loss of Meena’s husband Vidyasagar

Many celebrities and Meena's friends from the industry expressed their grief and paid their condolences. Khushbu Sundar wrote, "Waking up to a terrible news. Heartbroken to learn actor Meena's husband, Sagar, is no more with us. He was battling lung ailment for long. Heart goes out to Meena n her young daughter. Life is cruel. At loss of words to express grief. Deepest condolences to the family" with the hashtag #RIP.

Lakshmi Manchu expressed deepest condolences to the family, “Woke up to devastating news of #meena garu’s husband, Vidyasagar garu passed away due to Covid complications. My deepest and heartfelt condolences to the entire family.”

R. Sarathkumar shared a family picture of Meena, her husband and their daughter Nainika and wrote, “It is shocking to hear the news of the untimely demise of Actor Meena’s husband Vidyasagar, our family’s heartfelt condolences to Meena and the near and dear of her family, may his soul rest in peace.”

Meena, who has worked extensively in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam cinema for over three decades, has been a part of several critically acclaimed superhits including Mohanlal’s Drishyam and Kamal Haasan’s Avvai Shanmugi.

May his soul rest in peace!