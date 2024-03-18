Home

Tamil Actress Meetha Raghunath Gets Married In A Traditional South Indian Wedding Ceremony, See Post

Meetha Ragunath recently got married in a traditional South Indian wedding ceremony. Take a look at the first pics.

Chennai: Meetha Raghunath, a talented Tamil actress recently got married to he husband. However, the actress decided not to disclose her auspicious day to the media. Meetha Raghunath dropped four different looks from her wedding ceremony. Interestingly, the diva decided to keep her husband’s name a secret. Meetha shared the adorable pictures, in which she captioned her post, “My whole heart.” Read on.

Meetha Ragunath Dazzles In Traditional South Indian Wedding

Meetha Rahunath dropped a few images from her big day, but the actress refrained to share personal details with the media. Meanwhile, her wedding pictures on social media made the headlines on social media. In one of the pictures posted on Meetah’s Instagram handle, it was witnessed that the diva had a traditional South Indian wedding. Meetha donned an ivory-coloured saree with broad red borders. Complementing her looks the diva wore a completed set of gold jewelry with a set of red bangles beaming out her simple, with her husband. On the other Meetha’s husband wore a traditional white shirt and veshti (referred to as dhoti).

In another picture, the couple is seen sharing one of the sweetest moments of their new chapter in life. In the first photo, Meetha and her husband are seen beaming out their smile in traditional outfits. Meetha got engaged with her beau in November 2023 in her hometown Ooty. Back then, Meetha Raghunath’s engagement pics were shared by her friends.

Take a look at Meetha Raghunath’s Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meetha Raghunath (@the.meethling)

Meetha Raghunath’s Professional Front

Meetha Raghunath was last seen in a romantic comedy, Good Night released in 2023. The film featured Manikandan, Ramesh Thilak, Raichal Rabecca, Balaji Sakthivel, and Bagavathi Perumal in lead roles. Meetha Raghunath first debuted in 2022 in a Tamil film Mudhal Nee Mudivum Nee in which Kishan played the opposite role. She was later seen in The coming-of-age film written and directed by Darbuka Siva, the film got

wide praise on social media.

On behalf of India.com, we would like to congratulate Meetha Raghunath on starting a new chapter in her life!

