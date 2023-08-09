Home

Can Jailer Beat Pathaan And Adipurush With Opening Day Box Office Worldwide? Rajinikanth Starrer Sells Over 9 Lakh Tickets

Rajinikanth's Jailer has recorded a fantastic advance booking sales and it is all set to beat the records set by many Tamil films this year. But, can it beat Pathaan and Adipurush with its worldwide numbers on the opening day?

Can Rajinikanth's Jailer beat Pathaan at worldwide box office on opening day?

Chennai: Jailer, the newest offering from the Tamil film industry is all set with its grand release on Thursday. The Rajinikanth starrer is expected to set the Box Office on fire, not just in India but worldwide. The film has recorded the biggest advance sales for a Tamil film this year and has already sold over 9 lakh tickets as of Wednesday, August 9, reported Book My Show. While it is set to surpass all the big Tamil releases to register the biggest opening day this year, it will be interesting to see if it can also go beyond and reach where Pathaan and Adipurush reached worldwide.

Highlights Jailer Box Office Collection Day 1 prediction

Can Rajinikanth beat Shah Rukh Khan and Prabhas at Box Office?

Jailer advance booking sales for opening day

Jailer Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction

The Nelson directorial marks Thalaivaa’s comeback to the big screen after two years. Down South, there’s already a celebratory mood among the fans with the Jailer shows starting as early as 4 am in a few places and cities declaring a holiday to mark the special day. If everything goes as per the plan, the trade pundits are estimating anywhere between Rs 70-80 crore gross on the opening day in India with worldwide gross being around Rs 100 crore. While Jailer is likely to become the biggest Tamil opener worldwide this year, it might not be able to beat Adipurush or Pathaan’s record for the first day at the worldwide Box Office.

The Prabhas starrer grossed around Rs 140 crore worldwide on its opening day while the Shah Rukh Khan starrer became the biggest Bollywood opener worldwide at Rs 106 crore gross. If the Rajinikanth starrer ends up collecting anywhere near Rs 100 crore gross, it would be a huge win for the film. The film will be breaking many records with its nett and gross collection domestically anyway.

What are your expectations with Jailer’s first day Box Office? Watch this space for all the latest updates on the Rajinikanth starrer!

