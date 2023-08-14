Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Tamil Box Office: Rajinikanth is The Undisputed King as Jailer to Soon Surpass PS-1, Vikram And Become 2nd Biggest Film of All-Time
After Rajinikanth's 2.0, his Jailer is going to be the second biggest film of all-time at the Tamil Box Office. Check the list of all the Tamil top grossers in India.
Rajinikanth has once again claimed his throne at the Tamil Box Office. His latest film Jailer has been creating new records everyday and is expected to surpass the lifetime collection of Tamil biggies like Vikram and Ponniyin Selvan-I soon. The Nelson directorial will gross around Rs 400 crore worldwide by Tuesday, surpassing Vikram’s lifetime collection of Rs 411.89 crore. The lifetime collection of Jailer is expected to cross Rs 500 crore worldwide and whenever that happens (probably by the second weekend), it will become the second-biggest Tamil film of all time.
Rajinikanth’s 2.0 is already the biggest Tamil film of all-time with Rs 723 crore gross. With Jailer achieving the second spot soon, Rajinikanth will become the undisputed Box Office king again with the top two biggest films of all time at the Tamil Box Office.
Check The List of Top 20 Tamil Films of All-Time And Their Lifetime Box Office Collection:
- 2.0: Rs 723 crore
- PS-1: Rs 505 crore
- Vikram: Rs 411.89 crore
- Jailer: Rs 300 crore (running)
- Bigil: Rs 295.85 crore
- Mersal: Rs 260 crore
- Petta: Rs 260 crore
- Sarkar: Rs 257 crore
- Darbar: Rs 247.80 crore
- I: Rs 240 crore
- Master: Rs 223 crore
- Vishwaroopam: Rs 220 crore
- Beast: Rs 216 crore
- Kabali: Rs 211 crore
- Varisu: Rs 210 crore
- Viswasam: Rs 204.26 crore
- Valimai: Rs 204 crore
- Etharkkum Thunindhavan: Rs 179 crore
- Vivegam: Rs 167 crore
- Kaala: Rs 160 crore
- Lingaa: Rs 154 crore
Out of these 20 big films, seven would be starring Rajinikanth including Jailer. The film is showing an extraordinary run in the US where it has already grossed $4.75 million – around Rs 39.50 crore. The total overseas collection of Jailer after four days is Rs $15.8 million – around Rs 131 crore gross. The Gulf countries alone are contributing Rs 37.30 crore gross which is both fantastic and unbelievable.
Check The Four-Day Box Office Collection Breakup of Jailer – India (nett):
- Thursday: Rs 48.35 crore
- Friday: Rs 25.75 crore
- Saturday: Rs 34.3 crore
- Monday: Rs 42.2 crore
Total: Rs 150.6 crore
The Independence Day week is going to add a lot of moolah to the overall weekend collection. It will be interesting to see how soon can Jailer reach Rs 500 crore at the worldwide Box Office. Watch this space for all the latest updates on the Rajinikanth starrer!
