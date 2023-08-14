Home

Entertainment

Tamil Box Office: Rajinikanth is The Undisputed King as Jailer to Soon Surpass PS-1, Vikram And Become 2nd Biggest Film of All-Time

Tamil Box Office: Rajinikanth is The Undisputed King as Jailer to Soon Surpass PS-1, Vikram And Become 2nd Biggest Film of All-Time

After Rajinikanth's 2.0, his Jailer is going to be the second biggest film of all-time at the Tamil Box Office. Check the list of all the Tamil top grossers in India.

Tamil Box Office: Rajinikanth is The Undisputed King as Jailer to Soon Surpass PS-1, Vikram And Become 2nd Biggest Film of All-Time

Rajinikanth has once again claimed his throne at the Tamil Box Office. His latest film Jailer has been creating new records everyday and is expected to surpass the lifetime collection of Tamil biggies like Vikram and Ponniyin Selvan-I soon. The Nelson directorial will gross around Rs 400 crore worldwide by Tuesday, surpassing Vikram’s lifetime collection of Rs 411.89 crore. The lifetime collection of Jailer is expected to cross Rs 500 crore worldwide and whenever that happens (probably by the second weekend), it will become the second-biggest Tamil film of all time.

Trending Now

Rajinikanth’s 2.0 is already the biggest Tamil film of all-time with Rs 723 crore gross. With Jailer achieving the second spot soon, Rajinikanth will become the undisputed Box Office king again with the top two biggest films of all time at the Tamil Box Office.

Check The List of Top 20 Tamil Films of All-Time And Their Lifetime Box Office Collection:

2.0: Rs 723 crore PS-1: Rs 505 crore Vikram: Rs 411.89 crore Jailer: Rs 300 crore (running) Bigil: Rs 295.85 crore Mersal: Rs 260 crore Petta: Rs 260 crore Sarkar: Rs 257 crore Darbar: Rs 247.80 crore I: Rs 240 crore Master: Rs 223 crore Vishwaroopam: Rs 220 crore Beast: Rs 216 crore Kabali: Rs 211 crore Varisu: Rs 210 crore Viswasam: Rs 204.26 crore Valimai: Rs 204 crore Etharkkum Thunindhavan: Rs 179 crore Vivegam: Rs 167 crore Kaala: Rs 160 crore Lingaa: Rs 154 crore

Out of these 20 big films, seven would be starring Rajinikanth including Jailer. The film is showing an extraordinary run in the US where it has already grossed $4.75 million – around Rs 39.50 crore. The total overseas collection of Jailer after four days is Rs $15.8 million – around Rs 131 crore gross. The Gulf countries alone are contributing Rs 37.30 crore gross which is both fantastic and unbelievable.

Check The Four-Day Box Office Collection Breakup of Jailer – India (nett):

Thursday: Rs 48.35 crore Friday: Rs 25.75 crore Saturday: Rs 34.3 crore Monday: Rs 42.2 crore

Total: Rs 150.6 crore

The Independence Day week is going to add a lot of moolah to the overall weekend collection. It will be interesting to see how soon can Jailer reach Rs 500 crore at the worldwide Box Office. Watch this space for all the latest updates on the Rajinikanth starrer!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES