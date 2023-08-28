Home

Entertainment

Tamil Box Office: Rajinikanth’s Jailer Becomes Highest-Grossing Film in The State, Beats PS-1 And Targets Baahubali: The Beginning Worldwide – Check Detailed Report

Tamil Box Office: Rajinikanth’s Jailer Becomes Highest-Grossing Film in The State, Beats PS-1 And Targets Baahubali: The Beginning Worldwide – Check Detailed Report

Rajinikanth's Jailer is unstoppable even in its third week. It has now surpassed all the biggies in Tamil Nadu and has become the highest-grossing film in the state. The film is enjoying a fabulous run worldwide as well.

Jailer Tamil Box Office update after 18 days - new records for Rajinikanth

Jailer Tamil Box Office update: Rajinikanth’s Jailer has entered its third week at the Box Office but its performance hasn’t slowed down with any major impact. The film is running fabulously worldwide and has now crossed the massive benchmark of Rs 600 crore. The Nelson directorial is only the sixth South Indian film to have gone past this benchmark at the worldwide Box Office, and soon it will be surpassing the lifetime collection of Baahubali: The Beginning to become the fifth biggest film in the South Club.

Trending Now

Highlights Jailer becomes highest-grossing Tamil film of all-time in Tamil Nadu

Rajinikanth's highest-grossing film in Tamil Nadu

Jailer crosse Rs 600 crore gross at worldwide Box Office

Jailer is also Rajinikanth’s second film to have crossed Rs 600 crore gross worldwide. It is ultimately eyeing the lifetime worldwide collection of 2.0 to become the highest-grossing Tamil film of all time.

Check The List of All-Time South Indian Blockbusters in The Rs 600 Crore Club – worldwide gross collection: (sacnilk)

Baahubali 2: Rs 1788.06 crore RRR: Rs 1230 crore KGF 2: Rs 1215 crore 2.0: Rs 723 crore Baahubali: Rs 650 crore Jailer: Rs 607.29 crore

At the Tamil Box Office, Jailer has surpassed PS-1 to become the highest-grossing Tamil film of all time in the state. The Mani Ratnam directorial earned Rs 222 crore nett in its lifetime run in the state and Jailer, after 18 days, is standing at Rs 316.35 crore nett out of which Rs 243.85 crore nett is from TN alone.

Check The Day-Wise Box Office Breakup of Rajinikanth’s Jailer at India Box Office After 18 Days – nett collection: (sacnilk)

Thursday: Rs 48.35 crore

Friday: Rs 25.75 crore

Saturday: Rs 34.3 crore

Sunday: Rs 42.2 crore

Monday: Rs 23.55 crore

Tuesday: Rs 36.5 crore

Wednesday: Rs 15 crore

Thursday: Rs 10.2 crore

Week 1: Rs 235.85 crore

Friday: Rs 10.5 crore

Saturday: Rs 16.5 crore

Sunday: Rs 19.2 crore

Monday: Rs 5.7 crore

Tuesday: Rs 4.7 crore

Wednesday: Rs 3.75 crore

Thursday: Rs 3.05 crore

Week 2: Rs 62.95 crore

Friday: Rs 3.4 crore

Saturday: Rs 6.25 crore

Sunday: Rs 7.9 crore

Total: Rs 316.35 crore

(TN: Rs 243.85 crore, Telugu: Rs 63.35 crore, Karnataka: Rs 3.85 crore, Hindi: Rs 5.3 crore)

Jailer has got a two-week window to perform more at the Box Office. On September 7, Jawan will be hitting the screens after which it will be difficult for the film to perform smoothly at both domestic and worldwide Box Office. It is still expected to beat 2.0‘s lifetime collection of Rs 723 crore nett. It will be interesting to see how it manages to set that staggering record now. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Jailer!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES