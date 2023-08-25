Home

Entertainment

Tamil Box Office: Rajinikanth’s Jailer Grosses Rs 582.65 Crore Worldwide, Rs 204 Crore From TN Alone – Check Detailed Report

Tamil Box Office: Rajinikanth’s Jailer Grosses Rs 582.65 Crore Worldwide, Rs 204 Crore From TN Alone – Check Detailed Report

Rajinikanth's Jailer has surpassed Rs 575 crore worldwide and out of this, the major collections have come from the Tamil Nadu Box Office. It is also close to becoming the highest-grossing film in TN by beating PS-1.

Tamil Box Office Rajinikanth's Jailer Grosses Rs 582.65 Crore Worldwide, Rs 204 Crore From TN Alone - Check Detailed Report

Jailer Tamil Box Office report: Rajinikanth is making every day count at the Box Office. His film Jailer is on its way to a staggering Rs 600 crore gross at the worldwide Box Office, close to beating his biggest film so far – 2.0. The Nelson directorial has entered its third weekend on a positive note and has taken the total of 15 days to Rs 582.65 crore. Out of this, the majority of business has come from Tamil Nadu alone.

Trending Now

Highlights Jailer Tamil Nadu Box Office report latest update

Where does Rajinikanth's Jailer stand in his home market?

Jailer is close to surpassing PS-1 in Tamil Nadu now

Jailer is all set to dethrone Ponniyin Selvan-I to become the highest-grossing film in Tamil Nadu. It has crossed the benchmark of Rs 200 crore in the state and is now looking at surpassing Rs 222 crore collected by the Mani Ratnam directorial. Jailer already surpassed Kamal Haasan’s Vikram and SS Rajamouuli’s Baahubali 2 in the state earlier and now it is likely to go past PS-1 by the end of its third weekend.

Check The List of Highest-Grossing Films at Tamil Nadu Box Office:

PS-1: Rs 222 Crore Jailer: Rs 204.80 crore Vikram: Rs 181 crore Baahubali 2: Rs 146 crore Varisu: Rs 144.50 crore Master: Rs 142 crore Bigil: Rs 141 crore PS-1: Rs 139 crore Sarkar: Rs 131 crore Viswasam: Rs 128 crore

At the overall domestic level, the film is flirting with Rs 300 crore and after 15 days, stands at Rs 298.75 crore at the Indian Box Office. This is a fantastic number for a Rajinikanth film. No other film of Thalaivar has ever touched the benchmark of Rs 300 crore domestically. Not even 2.0 which collected Rs 189.55 crore nett in its lifetime run.

Check The Day-Wise Box Office Breakup of Jailer After 15 Days – nett collection (sacnilk):

Thursday: Rs 48.35 crore

Friday: Rs 25.75 crore

Saturday: Rs 34.3 crore

Sunday: Rs 42.2 crore

Monday: Rs 23.55 crore

Tuesday: Rs 36.5 crore

Wednesday: Rs 15 crore

Thursday: Rs 10.2 crore

Friday: Rs 10.5 crore

Saturday: Rs 16.5 crore

Sunday: Rs 19.2 crore

Monday: Rs 5.7 crore

Tuesday: Rs 4.7 crore

Wednesday: Rs 3.75 crore

Thursday: Rs 3 crore (early estimates)

Total: Rs 298.75 crore

In Tamil Nadu, Jailer crossed Rs 150 crore in the first week itself. The second week added around Rs 42 crore nett. If this pace continues, which seems to be the case, until Jawan hits the screens in two weeks, Thalaivar’s fans will be celebrating Jailer as the highest-grossing film of all time in the state.

Check The Week-Wise Box Office Breakup of Jailer Worldwide – gross collection (trade analyst Manobala):

Week 1: Rs 450.80 crore

Week 2: Rs 124.18 crore

Week 3 – Thursday: Rs 7.67 crore

Total: Rs 582.65 crore

The only thing that will affect Jailer’s worldwide run and the run in its home state is Jawan. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer is a pan-India entertainer, directed by Atlee who enjoys a great following in Tamil Nadu. The film is scheduled to release on September 7 and the advance bookings in India are likely to begin from Sunday, August 27.

Do you think Jawan will impact Jailer’s run in Tamil Nadu? Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Jailer!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES