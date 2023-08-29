Home

Tamil Box Office: Rajinikanth is Undisputed King as Jailer Collects Rs 243 Crore From TN Alone, Runs at Rs 612 Crore Worldwide – Check Detailed Report

Rajinikanth's Jailer is running wild worldwide. The film has grossed Rs 612 crore in 19 days at the worldwide Box Office out of which around Rs 243 crore nett has come from Tamil Nadu alone. Check the breakup here.

Jailer box office worldwide vs Tamil Nadu: Jailer has emerged as the highest-grossing Tamil film in its home state – Tamil Nadu. The Rajinikanth starrer is writing a new Box Office history every day both at the domestic and the worldwide Box Office. Within 19 days of its run, the film has collected Rs 319.35 crore nett in India while at the worldwide level, it is running at a staggering Rs 612.41 crore (gross collection). This is no mean feat for any film, especially the one from a regional film industry.

Highlights Jailer box office collection day 19 detailed report

Rajinikanth's Jailer begins its race to Rs 650 crore at worldwide Box Office

Jailer makes Rajinikanth the undisputed king at the Tamil Nadu Box Office

Jailer earned Rs 235.85 crore nett in India in its first week. The collections dropped slightly in the second week and the film earned Rs 62.95 crore nett. At the worldwide Box Office, the film grossed Rs 450.80 crore in the first week, followed by Rs 124.18 crore in the second week.

Check The Day-Wise Box Office Breakup of Jailer After 19 Days:

Thursday: Rs 48.35 crore

Friday: Rs 25.75 crore

Saturday: Rs 34.3 crore

Sunday: Rs 42.2 crore

Monday: Rs 23.55 crore

Tuesday: Rs 36.5 crore

Wednesday: Rs 15 crore

Thursday: Rs 10.2 crore

Week 1: Rs 235.85 crore

Friday: Rs 10.05 crore

Saturday: Rs 16.5 crore

Sunday: Rs 19.2 crore

Monday: Rs 5.7 crore

Tuesday: Rs 4.7 crore

Wednesday: Rs 3.75 crore

Thursday: Rs 3.05 crore

Week 2: Rs 62.95 crore

Friday: Rs 3.4 crore

Saturday: Rs 6.25 crore

Sunday: Rs 7.9 crore

Monday: Rs 3 crore

Total: Rs 319.35 crore

At the Tamil Box Office, Jailer has surpassed PS-1 to earn Rs 243.85 crore nett in the state alone. The film’s major business is coming from TN and the fans of Thalaivar haven’t disappointed even in the third week.

Check The Day-Wise Breakup of Jailer at Tamil Nadu Box Office:

Week 1: Rs 184.65 crore

Week 2: Rs 62.95 crore

Week 3:

Day 1: Rs 2.6 crore

Day 2: Rs 4.85 crore

Day 3: Rs 5.65 crore

Total: Rs 243.85 crore

Jailer’s ultimate goal is to target and surpass Rs 723 crore gross by 2.0. This is interesting as the worldwide Box Office in the next nine days is all going to be about Rajinikanth vs Rajinikanth. Jailer will become the highest-grossing Tamil film of all time, and Rajinikanth’s biggest film worldwide if everything goes as per plan. The journey is not difficult but not easy either considering Jawan is going to release worldwide on September 7 and there’s an unprecedented buzz around the Shah Rukh Khan starrer now.

What are your expectations with the lifetime collection of Jailer? Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Jailer!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

