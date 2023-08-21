Home

Jailer Box Office Collection: Rajinikanth’s Fans Say The Film Will Enter Rs 1000 Crore Club, Do You Agree? Check Reactions

The Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer is ruling the ticket counters. It has been having a dream run at the box office since its release on August 10 and is also setting new benchmarks for the Indian film industry. According to a report on Sacnilk.com, Jailer has earned Rs 280.85 crore nett in India, so far. The film is not only doing well in India but also breaking records worldwide. The action cop-drama has already made Rs 500 crore mark globally and is now racing towards the Rs 1000 crore mark.

Jailer continues to dominate the box office in India and worldwide. In Tamil Nadu alone, Jailer has crossed Rs 150 crore. Rajinikanth’s film has already become the highest-grossing Tamil film in several locations like Kerala, Karnataka, and others. On Sunday, Jailer earned Ra 29.71 crore worldwide. Manobala Vijayabalan wrote on Monday, “Jailer worldwide box office… Racing towards ₹550 crore club. Week 1 – ₹450.80 crore. Week 2 Day 1 – ₹19.37 crore. Day 2 – ₹17.22 crore. Day 3 – ₹26.86 crore. Day 4 – ₹29.71 crore. Total – ₹543.96 crore. STUNNING…”

Jailer to cross Rs 1000 crore soon?

Thalaivar’s fans have declared that Jailer will soon cross Rs 1000 crore in the coming weeks. A fan on Twitter wrote, “Tamil Film Industry doesn’t have a single ₹1000 crore film. Even Kannada achieved that although its market is much smaller than Tamil Industry! Jailer already surpassed 500 crores & could be the 1st but, would need North Indian Market! Either way, Superstar Rajnikant didn’t need to touch YA’s feet as a publicity stunt! He’s already a tall figure & dearly loved nationwide! So if anyone wants to abuse him, please try doing it in the streets of Tamil Nadu. I dare you! I double dare you!”

Check Reactions From Rajinikanth’s Fans

Tamil Film Industry doesn’t have a single ₹1000 crore film. Even Kannada achieved that although it’s market is much smaller than Tamil Industry! Jailer already surpassed 500 crores & could be the 1st but, would need North Indian Market! Either way, Superstar Rajnikant didn’t… — Preetam Rao (@Preetam_M_Rao) August 20, 2023

with Proper Hindi release would have easily crossed 1000+ Crores WW , @sunpictures @UFOMoviez missed the golden opportunity for #Jailer #JailerHits500cr https://t.co/n10KNHopSb — Success on the way (@tkkbharath) August 21, 2023

#Jailer Insider Info: Film on track to hit 1000 cr mark WW. Something smoking in the background for sure.. Promotions through Samson during cricket match, AlluArjun…#JailerHits500cr — Lovely Lovely (@Lovealikely) August 21, 2023

What is your guess about Rajinikanth’s Jailer lifetime run in India? Will it cross Rs 1000 crore worldwide?

