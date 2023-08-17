Home

Tamil Box Office Report: Rajinikanth Beats Kamal Hassan as Jailer Surpasses Vikram to Become Third-Biggest Tamil Film of All-Time

Rajinikanth will now be claiming one of the most difficult-to-challenge positions at the Box Office with Jailer. The film has already collected Rs 400 crore gross worldwide. This means , it has surpassed Kamal Haasan's Vikram to gain the third spot on the list of the biggest Tamil films of all-time at the worldwide Box Office.

Jailer beats Vikram at Tamil Box Office: Rajinikanth’s Jailer is riding at over Rs 450 crore worldwide. The film has achieved this fantastic feat within a week while a huge second weekend is ahead of it. The Nelson directorial has been making new records everyday and now, it has surpassed the lifetime worldwide collection of Vikram to become the second-biggest Tamil film of all time. The Kamal Haasan starrer earned Rs 411.89 crore in its lifetime run at the worldwide Box Office and now, Jailer is already on its way to reaching Rs 500 crore. It is now only behind Ponniyin Selvan-1 to grab the second spot on the list.

Once it surpasses Rs 505 crore earned by the Mani Ratnam directorial, the film will put Rajinikanth in an unbeatable position with the two biggest Tamil films of all time at the worldwide Box Office. 2.0 still stands tallest on the list as the top Tamil film of all time with a worldwide gross of Rs 723 crore.

Check The List of Top 10 Biggest Tamil Movies of All-Time at Worldwide Box Office (gross collection):

2.0: Rs 723 crore – (Rajinikanth starrer)

PS-1: Rs 505 crore

Jailer: Rs 450 crore (running)- (Rajinikanth starrer)

Vikram: Rs 411.89 crore

Bigil: Rs 295.85 crore

Mersal: Rs 260 crore

Petta: Rs 260 crore – (Rajinikanth starrer)

Sarkar: Rs 257 crore – (Rajinikanth starrer)

Darbar: Rs 247.80 crore – (Rajinikanth starrer)

I: Rs 240 crore

Out of these 10 movies, five are the ones starring Rajinikanth, two belong to Thalapathy Vijay, and I and PS-1 feature Chiyaan Vikram in the lead. Jailer will be entering the coveted Rs 500 crore club worldwide by the end of its second weekend now. This will make it the third film in the club. Before this, only 2.0 and PS-1 have grossed beyond Rs 500 crore at the worldwide Box Office.

Check The Worldwide Gross Box Office Collection Breakup of Jailer After 7 Days: (via trade analyst Manobala)

Thursday: Rs 95.78 crore

Friday: Rs 56.24 crore

Saturday: Rs 68.51 crore

Sunday: Rs 82.36 crore

Monday: Rs 49.03 crore

Tuesday: Rs 64.27 crore

Wednesday: Rs 34.61 crore

Total: Rs 450.80 crore

Meanwhile, back at home, the film is running wild at Rs 225 crore after a week at the Box Office. This Rajinikanth starrer opened at Rs 48.35 crore and recorded its lowest day on Wednesday by earning Rs 15 crore nett (early estimates).

Check The India Nett Box Office Collection Breakup of Jailer After 7 Days (sacnilk)

Thursday: Rs 48.35 crore

Friday: Rs 25.75 crore

Saturday: Rs 34.3 crore

Sunday: Rs 42.2 crore

Monday: Rs 23.55 crore

Tuesday: Rs 36.5 crore

Wednesday: Rs 15 crore

Total: Rs 225.65 crore

It is interesting to note that no other film of Rajinikanth has behaved as strongly at the Box Office as Jailer. 2.0 had other factors that worked in its favour being a legacy film after the success of its first part – Enthiraan. The 2018 film also featured Akshay Kumar which provided a big boost to the overall turnout at the Box Office. Jailer is the first film which will be crossing the earth-shattering benchmark of Rs 500 crore worldwide with Rajinikanth’s star power alone. A feat which was long pending to be achieved by the Thalaivaa fans!

What are your expectations with the lifetime worldwide gross collection of Jailer? Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on the film!

