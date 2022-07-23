Happy Birthday Suriya: Suriya’s aka Saravanan Sivakumar, who turned an year older couldn’t have a better surprise on his birthday eve this year. Suriya was announced the winner of the Best Actor for his film Soorarai Pottru which he shares with Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn. Ajay in his official statement had said, “I’m elated to win the Best Actor Award for Tanhaji—The Unsung Warrior at the 68th National Awards along with Suriya who won for Soorarai Pottru.” Suriya has been receiving wishes from his fans and the film industry on his big achievement. Manmootty, Mohanlal and Chiranjeevi on his birthday and big win as well. Suriya thanked his seniors and colleagues from Tollywood, Kollywood and Mollywood for their kind wishes on Twitter. A look at the celeb’s best wishes for Suriya as well as his top 5 movies.Also Read - Naga Chaitanya Breaks Silence on Divorce With Samantha Prabhu: 'Have Changed a Lot as a Person'
Top 5 Movies of Suriya:
Jai Bhim
Also Read - National Film Awards Winners Full List: Ajay Devgn, Suriya Become Best Actors, Soorarai Pottru Sweeps Big
Jai Bhim is a Tamil legal drama is based on a true incident in 1993, which involves a case fought by Justice K. Chandru, played by Suriya. The film released on Amazon Prime Video and has already broken records to become the highest rated movie across the world, with a 9.6 score on IMDb. Also Read - Who is GV Prakash Kumar To Win National Film Awards For Best Music Direction For Soorarai Pottru
Soorarai Pottru
Soorarai Pottru is partially inspired by events from the life of Simplifly Deccan / Air Deccan founder G. R. Gopinath. The film stars Suriya, Paresh Rawal and Aparna Balamurali in lead roles. It is being speculated that Akshay Kumar might star in the film’s Hindi remake. Soorarai Pottru has a 9.1 IMDb rating.
Pithamagan
Pithamagan is a 2003 film directed by Bala is one of Suriya’s finest performances axo-starring Vikram alongside him. The duo’s on-screen chemistry is the USP of this film with an 8.4 IMDb rating.
Vaaranam Aayiram
Suriya the role of both father and son in this movie that narrates the story about the father-son bond. Vaaranam Aayiram won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Tamil in 2008 and has an 8.2 IMDb score
Kaakha..Kaakha (The Police)
Kaakha..Kaakha is a cop action-thriller that stars Suriya and Jyothika in pivotal roles. The movie was remade in Telugu as Gharshana, in Hindi as Force, and in Kannada as Dandam Dashagunam. Kaakha..Kaakha has an 8.1 IMDb rating.
Check out the best wishes for Suriya on twitter:
For more updates on Suriya birthday and National Award Win, check out this space at India.com.