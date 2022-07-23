Happy Birthday Suriya: Suriya’s aka Saravanan Sivakumar, who turned an year older couldn’t have a better surprise on his birthday eve this year. Suriya was announced the winner of the Best Actor for his film Soorarai Pottru which he shares with Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn. Ajay in his official statement had said, “I’m elated to win the Best Actor Award for Tanhaji—The Unsung Warrior at the 68th National Awards along with Suriya who won for Soorarai Pottru.” Suriya has been receiving wishes from his fans and the film industry on his big achievement. Manmootty, Mohanlal and Chiranjeevi on his birthday and big win as well. Suriya thanked his seniors and colleagues from Tollywood, Kollywood and Mollywood for their kind wishes on Twitter. A look at the celeb’s best wishes for Suriya as well as his top 5 movies.Also Read - Naga Chaitanya Breaks Silence on Divorce With Samantha Prabhu: 'Have Changed a Lot as a Person'

Top 5 Movies of Suriya:

Jai Bhim

Also Read - National Film Awards Winners Full List: Ajay Devgn, Suriya Become Best Actors, Soorarai Pottru Sweeps Big

Jai Bhim is a Tamil legal drama is based on a true incident in 1993, which involves a case fought by Justice K. Chandru, played by Suriya. The film released on Amazon Prime Video and has already broken records to become the highest rated movie across the world, with a 9.6 score on IMDb. Also Read - Who is GV Prakash Kumar To Win National Film Awards For Best Music Direction For Soorarai Pottru

Soorarai Pottru

Soorarai Pottru is partially inspired by events from the life of Simplifly Deccan / Air Deccan founder G. R. Gopinath. The film stars Suriya, Paresh Rawal and Aparna Balamurali in lead roles. It is being speculated that Akshay Kumar might star in the film’s Hindi remake. Soorarai Pottru has a 9.1 IMDb rating.

Pithamagan

Pithamagan is a 2003 film directed by Bala is one of Suriya’s finest performances axo-starring Vikram alongside him. The duo’s on-screen chemistry is the USP of this film with an 8.4 IMDb rating.

Vaaranam Aayiram

Suriya the role of both father and son in this movie that narrates the story about the father-son bond. Vaaranam Aayiram won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Tamil in 2008 and has an 8.2 IMDb score

Kaakha..Kaakha (The Police)

Kaakha..Kaakha is a cop action-thriller that stars Suriya and Jyothika in pivotal roles. The movie was remade in Telugu as Gharshana, in Hindi as Force, and in Kannada as Dandam Dashagunam. Kaakha..Kaakha has an 8.1 IMDb rating.

Check out the best wishes for Suriya on twitter:

Some birthday presents are precious coincidences. Happy birthday and congratulations once again, dear Suriya! @Suriya_offl pic.twitter.com/05MuJfzx1A — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) July 23, 2022

Hearty Congrats to my dearest @Suriya_offl on the National Best Actor Award!! It’s even more special coming on the eve of your birthday💐!! Many Many Happy Returns of the Day & Wishing you Many many more accolades along the way!!#68thNationalFilmAwards pic.twitter.com/B7pLPgDIyw — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) July 23, 2022

@Suriya_offl THATS MY BRO… CONGRATULATIONS ON THE NATIONAL AWARD for #Sooraraipottru… Heart swells with pride bro .. 🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️❤️🚀🚀🚀 — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) July 22, 2022

Over the moon to see #SooraraiPottru win the top honours at the National Awards. Heartfelt congratulations my brother @Suriya_offl, #AparrnaBalamurali and my director #SudhaKongara. Humbled to be working in the Hindi adaptation of such an iconic film 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 22, 2022

National award. A beautiful birthday gift..

Happy birthday Dear @Suriya_offl pic.twitter.com/fdIdbj2ImH — Mammootty (@mammukka) July 22, 2022

