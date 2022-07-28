Koffee With Karan 7: Karan Johar’s celeb chat show Koffee With Karan 7 once again comes with its controversial parts and parcel. KJo’s show known for its spicy gossips and candid revelations often lands itself in certain unexpected controversies. Karan has now being facing massive backlash from South sensation Nayanthara’s fans. Tollywood actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu had appeared on the third episode of Karan’show along with Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar. In the most-watched episode Karan had asked Samantha to mention the biggest actress from South. When Samantha said Naynathara’s name, KJo replied as he stated, “Well, not in my list.” Karan had presented Ormax’s list of top actresses in the country which was topped by Samantha Ruth Prabhu.Also Read - Ranveer Singh Finally Responds to Samantha's Solid Compliments on Koffee With Karan 7, Check Here

KJo Says Nayanthara Fans Misunderstood Him

KJo in no time came under the radar of internet trolls claiming to be Nayanthara’s fans. Karan was accused of insulting Nayanthara, who is the biggest Kollywood superstar. Naynathara, who has also been nicknamed lady Thalaivi by her die-hard fans is one of the highly paid female actors from South industry. Karan has now broken silence on the whole row and is quoted in a Bollywood Hungama report as, “I said, according to the list that I had from Ormax, Samantha was the no.1 star. Nayanthara’s fans have misconstrued the conversation.” Also Read - Dunki Photo Leaked: Shah Rukh Khan-Taapsee Pannu's Look From London Set Goes Viral, Angry SRKians Outrage

Samantha, on Koffee With Karan 7 episode had spoken about working with Nayanthara. The actor had stated, “I just finished a film with Nayanthara who is the biggest heroine in the South. It was fantastic working with her. I think that in every interview that I was asked, ‘So how was it working with Nayanthara?’ like ‘Was there any friction?’ But it was amazing.” Also Read - Aamir Khan Smokes A Pipe In LEAKED PICS From The Sets Of 'Koffee with Karan 7' With Kareena Kapoor Khan

In the upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan 7, Ananya Panday will be seen appearing with her Liger co-star Vijay Deverakonda.

For more updates on Koffee With Karan 7 and Naynathara, check out this space at India.com.