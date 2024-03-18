Home

Actor Arundhati Nair ‘Critical’ After Road Accident, Sister Releases Statement

Tamil and Malayalam actress Arundhati Nair had recently met with a road accident while travelling in a bike at a bypass. The actor's sister recently confirmed the the tragic news occurred on March 14. Read on.

Trivandrum: Actor Arundhati Nair who is known for working in the Tamil and Malayalam industry met with a bike accident on March 14. The actor’s sister Arathy Nair confirmed the news. She further mentioned the critical condition of the Saithan actress. A news report published by India Today read that Andathri Nair stated that she is heavily injured and is ‘fighting for her life’. Arundhathi is currently on a ventilator at the Ananthapuri Hospital in Trivandrum, Kerala. Read on.

Arundhati Nair Meets with a Deadly Accident, Sister Confirms

Based on the reports from the media, The Kerala Samajam actress met with an accident near the Kovalam bypass. It is also reported that the actress has been heavily injured while travelling on a two-wheeler. Taking to social media, Arundhati’s sister Arathy shared a post on Instagram that read, “We felt the need to clarify the news reported in Tamil Nadu’s newspapers and television channels. It is true that my sister Arundhathi Nair had an accident three days ago (sic).”

Further Arathy mentioned, “She is critically injured and fighting for her life while being kept on a ventilator at the Ananthapuri Hospital in Trivandrum (sic).”

Take a look at Arathy’s Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arathy Nair (@aaraty.nairr)

Gopika Anil who is a friend of the fellow actress had requested her fan following to extend the support to meet the daily needs of the hospital. Taking it to social media, “My friend @arundhathi.nair_ met with an accident the previous day and is in very critical condition. As she fights for her life on a ventilator, the daily hospital expenses are becoming too huge to afford. We are doing our part but that seems insufficient to meet the current hospital requirements. I request you all to kindly contribute the way you can so that it would be very helpful for her family. Thank you so much (sic).”

Take a look at the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gopika Anil (@gops_gopikaanil)

What Exactly Happened At The Incident

It is being reported that Arundhati was with her brother while she was travelling back to her home. It is being claimed that before meeting with a deadly accident, it was claimed that Arundhati was returning back after giving an interview.

Arundhati’s Professional Front

On the work front, Arundhati has been performing well in the Tamil and Malayalam film industries. The actress was last seen in the film Aayiram Porkaasukal’ (2023). Interestingly Arundhati Nair rose to prominence after featuring with Vijay Anthony’s Saithaan. The diva debuted in the Tamil industry in ‘Pongi Ezhu Manohara’ released in 2014.

