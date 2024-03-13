Home

Aishwarya Rajinikanth Opens Up About Missing 21 Days of Footage of Lal Salaam, ‘We Were Irresponsible and Unfortunate’

Daughter of South actor, Aishwarya Rajinikanth recently revealed the difficult times she faced when she lost 21 days of shoot of her last released film Lal Salaam. Aishwarya further revealed that she had tough tie dealing the lead actors as well. Read on.

Chennai: Aishwarya Rajinikanth, who is the daughter of the popular South actor Rajinikanth, recently shared shocking news where she revealed that she lost 21 days of footage while she was shooting Lal Salaam. For the unversed, the sports drama film was directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth. Not only did she reveal the loss of footage, but she also expressed that Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth, who featured in pivotal roles in the sports drama were not upto the mark.

Aishwarya Rajinikanth Recalls Loosing 21 Days of Footage

While talking with Cinema Vikatan, the daughter of Rajinikanth revealed how she lost the 21 days of footage. She expressed, “It is true that we lost a lot of footage. We were shocked that something like this could even happen. It was about 21 days of footage. I should say it happened because of irresponsibility, which was unfortunate. We had shot a cricket match, and it was a ten-camera set-up. We wanted to shoot it like it was a real cricket match. We missed the footage of all the twenty cameras. We didn’t know what to do (sic).”

Aishwarya Rajinikanth Talks About Lead Actors Creating Problems

With nowhere else to go Aishwarya Rajinikanth decided to take the chance and continued the tedious process of re-editing and revamping the scenes with the surviving footage they had. Aishwarya further remarked, “The problem was everyone including Vishnu, Senthil, and Appa also changed their get-up. So, we couldn’t reshoot it. In the end, we re-edited the film with whatever was left. It was challenging. Though Vishnu and Appa were cooperative and ready to do it again, we couldn’t shoot all of it again. It was a huge compromise (sic).”

Did Rajinikanth Charged Rs 1 Crore Per Minute To Appear ? Here’s What We Found

There were many controversies regarding the film being released on the big screen, while Rajinikanth opted to play a cameo role in her daughter’s film. One of the controversial topics was whether the actor charged Rs 1 crore per minute to appear in the film. A news report published by TrackTollywood claimed that the actor had charged a whopping Rs 1 crore based on his screen time in the film. Apart from charging staggering fees he also contributed to writing the dialogues claimed by music composer A.R Rahman.

A.R Rahman Praises Rajinikanth’s Dialogues In Lal Salaam

Rahman remarked, “When Aishwarya first told me the story of the film… I thought ‘This film is going to be boring da’. I thought it would be preachy. Until I saw the film… The scenes that I thought would be cringy and preachy were handled thoughtfully and heartwarming. I then asked her who wrote the dialogue for the movie, and she said, ‘I wrote and Appa (referring to Rajinikanth) changed a bit.’ I realised it was his wisdom. Because he respects everything, he has researched well and has said many rare things (sic).”

