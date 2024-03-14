Home

Good Bad Ugly: Ajith Kumar Announces Next Project To Team Up With Adhik Ravichandran, To Release In Pongal 2025

Tamil actor Ajith Kumar is all set to announce his next project titled, 'Good Bad Ugly'. The film is expected to start its shoot from June onwards. Read on.

Chennai: Mythri Movie Makers have signed on Tamil actor Ajith Kumar to star in Adhik Ravichandran’s Good Bad Ugly. Production for the film will commence in June, with a scheduled release for Pongal 2025. The movie will also include music composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Read on

All You Need To Know About Ajith Kumar’s Next Project

Naveen Yerneni, the producer from Mythri Movie Makers, expresses his delight in working with the legendary star Ajith Kumar. He mentions that Director Adhik Ravichandran’s script and storytelling captivated them from the beginning. They are looking forward to creating an exciting and captivating cinematic experience for both fans and movie enthusiasts.

Director Adhik Ravichandran expresses, “Everyone experiences priceless moments in their life and career, and this particular experience is truly unbelievable for me. It has been a long-held dream to work with my idol AK sir, and I am deeply moved by the opportunity to collaborate with him. I am grateful to producers Naveen Yerneni sir and Ravi Shankar sir for making this possible.”

Take a look at Ajith Kumar’s Next Project:

Mythri Annonces #AjithKumar‘s #GoodBadUgly for Pongal 2025 Release! Shoot Starts June 2024. Press Release: Mythri Movie Makers prestigiously present Ajith Kumar – Adhik Ravichandran’s ‘GOOD BAD UGLY’, Filming Starts June 2024, Pongal Release 2025 Mythri Movie Makers, one of… pic.twitter.com/PybIqVgox8 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) March 14, 2024

The film boasts a skilled technical team contributing their expertise to one of the most significant projects in Indian Cinema.

Abinandhan Ramanujam will serve as the Director of Photography, while Vijay Velukutty will take on the role of editor. Stunt choreography will be handled by Supreme Sundar and Kaloian Vodenicharov.

Ajith Kumar’s Health Update

Ajith recently received medical treatment for a swollen nerve and has since returned home. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared an update on Ajith’s health, stating that he is doing well. Additionally, a fan shared a photo of Ajith at a football field, emphasizing that he is focused on his work and urging others to not pay attention to fake news about him.

