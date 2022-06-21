Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan’s Combined Net Worth: Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s star studded grand wedding at Mahabalipuram’s Sheraton Grand Hotel and Resort was the talk of the town. Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, and Boney Kapoor, were among the other A-listers invitees to the event. Nayanthara and Vignesh tied the knot in a private ceremony along with close family members and colleagues from the industry. Nayanthara and Vignesh both are leading film producers of Kollywood and their combined total net worth is speculated to be around Rs 215 Crore according to various media sources. Nayanthara’s property according to Infinity Net Worth is estimated to be around Rs 165 Crore. Vignesh Shivan, who is an esteemed producer, director, actor and lyricist of Kollywood has a net worth of over Rs 50 Crore, according to a KoiMoi report.Also Read - Newlyweds Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan Arrive in Kochi to Spend Time With Former’s Family - See Viral Pics

Vignesh Shivan Has a Net Worth of $ 44 Million

Vignesh’s total individual net worth is close to Rs 50 Crore as suggested by multiple reports. Vignesh charges Rs 1-3 Crore per film and is paid Rs 1-3 Lakh for writing song lyrics. Vignesh’s net worth is also reported by Forbes to be over $44 million which is about 300 million in Indian rupees. Vignesh owns a mansion worth Rs 20 Crore registered in his name which was gifted to him by none other than wife Nayanthara. Vignesh and Nayanthara had even bought a 4BHK house in Poe’s Garden, Chennai, according to Koimoi. Nayanthara also owns properties in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kerala certain reports claim. Also Read - Nayanthara's Rs 20 Crore Gift For Husband Vignesh Is A ...

Nayanthara Has a $ 22 Million Net Worth

Nayanthara’s total net worth stands at a whopping $22 Million, i.e. Rs 165 crore, as per Infinity Net Worth. Nayanthara is also listed under the Forbes India Celebrity 100 List in 2018. Nayanthara is all set to become the highest-paid South actress by charging Rs 10 crore for a 20-day call-sheet, for her next with Jayam Ravi as reported by GQ India. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan Trolled For Attending Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan's Wedding Days After Testing Covid Positive: 'Itna Jaldi Recover Hogaya?'

Nayanthara Owns Property Worth Rs 100 Crore

Nayanthara owns multiple residential properties across India including two luxurious homes in Hyderabad, and two 4 BHK houses in Chennai as per Magic Bricks. Mayanthara also has her parental home in Kerala, according to the portal. Nayanthara’s Hyderabad apartments cost around Rs 15 crore each and are located in Banjara Hills, where most A-list celebrities of the Telugu film industry reside, Magic Bricks reported. Naynathara’s two Chennai homes have a combined cost of Rs 100 Crore as per the report.

Nayanthara Owns a Private Jet

Nayanthara recently bought a private jet, which is mainly for her personal use, according to a Deccan Herald report. Naynathara and Vignesh are frequently seen taking Chennai-Hyderabad and Chennai-Kochi trips.

Nayanthara Charges Whopping Fees For Endorsements

Nayanthara needs no recognition in Kollywood. Nayanthara has made a mark in the South industry both as an actor and a successful film producer. Nayanthara reportedly charges Rs 5 Crore per brand endorsement according to News 24. Nayanthara is the face of many popular brands such as Tanishq, Tata Sky, Kay Beauty, Ujala and more.

Nayanthara Invests in Skincare Brand

Nayanthara launched her own skincare brand – The Lip Balm Company in partnership with dermatologist Dr. Renita Rajan in December 2021. Nayanthara’s lip balm brand claims to be the world’s largest brand with over 100 variants of lip balms. Nayanthara has also invested a native beverage brand in Quick Service Restaurants (QSR) industry named Chai Wale, according to a GQ India report. Nayanthara is all set to invest in a new and lucrative oil business and will reportedly spend a huge amount for the same, as per Asianet News.

Nayanthara Has a Luxury Car Collection

Nayanthara, who keeps quite a low profile is the proud owner of lavish luxury four-wheelers. Nayanthara owns a BMW 5 series worth Rs 74.50 Lakh as per Car Dekho, Mercedes GLS 350D worth Rs 88 lakh, Toyota Innova Crysta, Ford Endeavour and the stunning BMW 7-series costing Rs 1.76 crore among others.



For more updates on Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan net worth, check out this space at India.com.