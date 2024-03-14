Trisha Krishnan To Play Cameo In Thalapathy’s GOAT? Netizens Say, ‘The Ghilli Duo Is Back..’

Home

Actor turned politician Joseph Vijay Joseph aka Thalapathy has been making headlines for his upcoming sci-fi film GOAT. There have been rumours that Trisha Krishnan might play a cameo role with Vijay. Read on to find out.

Chennai: Actor turned politician Joseph Vijay popularly regarded as Thalapathy has been grabbing headlines ever since the LEO actor dropped the first poster of his highly anticipated action-thriller film The Greatest Of All Time (GOAT), helmed by Venkat Prabhu. Also, there have been fresh speculations that Tamil actress Trisha Krishnan might feature in a cameo role in Joesph Vijay’s film. While Vijay fans have been desperately waiting for the announcement of the date, there have been speculations on social media about Trisha’s cameo in Venkat Prabhu’s film. Read on to find out more.

Will Trisha Appear In a Cameo Role Alongside Thalapthy Vijay? Here’s What We Found

For the unversed, Thapathy and Trisha Krishnan have earlier worked together in Lokesh Kanagraj’s action film LEO. Now, there have been rumours about Trisha once again sharing the silver lining of the film with Joseph Vijay. A news report published by 123telugureport claimed that a few parts of her in the film have already been recorded. However, there has been no official or public announcement made by the production’s side.

Is GOAT a Remake of The English Film, Gemini? Venkat Prabhu Speaks

Earlier there were speculations about Joseph Vijay’s film being a remake of the English version of Gemini starring Will Smith in the lead role. However, many on x/Twitter started comparing Vijay’s dual with Will Smith’s English version of Gemini. An X user commented, “Dear @vp_offl bro, @actorvijay sir after his pathetic 2023 with back 2 back flops is expecting a decent comeback at least in 2024. So If you are really planning any remakes, I suppose he ain’t a good fit for Hollywood film remakes, as he is neither #AjithKumar nor @urstrulyMahesh to pull it off (sic).”

He further expressed, “Joseph Vijay sir after his pathetic 2023 with back 2 back flops is expecting a decent comeback at least in 2024. So If you are really planning any remakes, I suppose he ain’t a good fit for Hollywood film remakes, as he is neither Ajith Kumar nor Mahesh Babu to pull it off. But then when you see his filmography, he has sustained in this field only with some good Telugu remakes. So a brotherly suggestion is to buy a good Telugu film and to remake it (sic).”

The director of GOAT came forward and handled the situation on social media where he replied, “Apologies, bro!! I am still looking forward to more from you!! Happy New Year!! Spread love (sic).” Vijay’s next – GOAT is another anticipated film and it also features Prashanth, Prabhudheva, Sneha, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Mohan, Jayaram, Ajmal Ameer, and Yogi Babu. Vijay and Trisha’s fans must be excited to see the chemistry and conversation between the two in the film. It is also claimed that the film is more likely to be a sci-fi film.

Watch this space for all the latest updates on Thalapathy Vijay’s GOAT!

