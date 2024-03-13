Home

Vijay And Kamal Haasan Pledge to Donate Rs 1 Crore Each For Nadigar Sangam’s Development – All About The History of Trust Fund For South Actors

Actor turned politician Joseph Vijay and veteran actor Kamal Haasan decided to pledge a generous amount to the development of Nadigar Sangam. Here's a brief history of the charitable association located in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Read on.

Chennai: Veteran actor Kamal Haasan and actor turned politician Joseph Vijay popularly referred to as Thalapathy made the headlines after pledging to donate the sum of Rs 1 crore each towards the development of Nadigar Sangam, officially known as the South India Artistes’ Association. For the unversed, the Nadigar Sangam is located in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, and in 2017 the newly constructed building laid its foundation stone by veteran actors Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan. Read on.

The History of The Nadigar Sangam Building

For the unversed, the Nadigar Sangam is also known as the South India Artistes’ Association. Initially, it was founded in 1952, and the sole objective of the association is to provide funds through pensions for retired actors. Apart from being a charitable organisation, the association acts as a voice for the actors who are caught in controversy, and altogether have raised voices against socio-political issues.

The process of electing a President is a tedious task where over 3000 members vote to elect the President of the association. Earlier the association was called as South Indian Film Chamber of Commerce, once when MGR decided to join the association he decided to rename the charitable trust to Nadigar Sangam. In the 1950s, it was again renamed to Indhiya Nadigar Sangam (South Indian Artistes Association). Currently, actor M Nassar is the president of the association and Vishal is the General Secretary secretary of the Nadigar Sangam.

In the year 2010, a decision was made to demolish the building and erect a new building in its place. While there was a dispute between Sarathkumar and his daughter Varalaxmi with Vishal, it finally came to an end when re-election took place and Vishal and Nassar took over the command of the building, they were the association’s General Secretary and President.

Actor Joseph Vijay, Kamal Haasan Pledge To Donate Rs 1 Crore Each

Actor Vishal recently appreciated the LEO actor who his generous donation toward the development of the South India Artistes’ Association. Taking his post on X/Twitter, Vishal expressed, “@actorvijay Thank u means just two words but means a lot to a person wen he does it from his heart. Well, am talking about my favourite actor our very own #ThalapathiVijay brother for DONATING ONE CRORE towards our #SIAA #NadigarSangam building work. God bless u. (sic)”

Being the president of Nadigar Sangam, Vishal expressed his views and couldn’t thank Joseph Vijay enough as his contribution could help complete the construction of the building. Vishal further expressed, “Yes we always knew the building will be incomplete without your support and involvement. Now you have fuelled us to make it happen as soon as possible brother. #NandriNanba your style @actorvijay. (sic)”

Take a look at Vishal’s X/Twitter Post:

@actorvijay Thank u means just two words but means a lot to a person wen he does it from his heart. Well, am talking about my favourite actor our very own #ThalapathiVijay brother for DONATING ONE CRORE towards our #SIAA #NadigarSangam building work. God bless u. Yes we always… pic.twitter.com/EzJtoJaahu — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) March 12, 2024

Vishal Meets Veteran Actor Kamal Haasan, Thanks Him For His Generous Pledge

Apart from meeting Joseph Vijay, Vishal met the Vikram actor, Kamal Haasan along with Karthi and director Poochi Murugan. He expressed to his X/Twitter handle, “Dearest monument of Indian film industry. @ikamalhaasan sir. Have no words or space here to evaluate and not exaggerate what transpired yesterday when me @Karthi_Offl and Poochi Murugan sir met u. U started the movement by giving us a cheque of one crore years back and now u continue to support the cause. The proposed iconic #SIAA building. #Nadigarsangam building by giving us another one crore. (sic)”

Here’s a post from Vishal‘s X/Twitter Handle:

Dearest monument of Indian film industry. @ikamalhaasan sir. Have no words or space here to evaluate and not exaggerate what transpired yesterday when me @Karthi_Offl and Poochi Murugan sir met u. U started the movement by giving us a cheque of one crore years back and now u… pic.twitter.com/gF0QX7kGsD — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) March 10, 2024

