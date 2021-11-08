Jai Bhim controversy: Suriya starrer Jai Bhim released on Amazon Prime Video last week. The film has received positive reviews from both the critics and the audience owing to its progressive content and the makers’ attempt to talk about caste-based oppression and discrimination. However, there’s something else also that has brought the film into the limelight.Also Read - Jai Bhim Controversy: Prakash Raj Finally Responds to Language Row Triggered by Slapping Scene

Directed by TJ Gnanavel, Jai Bhim is a courtroom drama in which Suriya plays the role of a lawyer, based on real-life lawyer Chandru – a man who dedicated his life fighting for the rights of the oppressed without charging money.

After a section of the audience objected to the scene featuring a communal symbol, the makers released an official statement and digitally altered the scene to replace the symbol with a picture of Goddess Lakshmi.

This is the second objection that the audience has made with a scene in the film. Earlier, actor Prakash Raj, who plays the role of IG Perumalsamy, had to explain a scene in which he slaps a Hindi-speaking pawnbroker. The scene shows the man using his language as an instrument to obfuscate the truth and his involvement in the crime. This irks the IF who asks him to speak in Tamil. The scene did not go down well with a section of the audience and triggered a major debate on social media, with many expressing their displeasure on Twitter. Later, Prakash Raj released an official statement calling these objections baseless.

Prakash Raj’s statement on the objectionable scene in Jai Bhim

In an interview with News9, he said, “After watching a film such as Jai Bhim, they did not see the agony of the tribal people, they did not see and feel terrible about the injustice, they saw only the slap. That is all they understood; this exposes their agenda. That said, certain things have to be documented. For example, the anger of South Indians on Hindi being forced upon them.”

Explaining the whole scene and justifying the reaction of his character in the film, he said, “How else will a police officer who is investigating a case react when he knows that a person who understands the local language, chooses to speak only in Hindi to dodge the interrogation? That has to be documented, right? The film is set in the 1990s. If that character had Hindi imposed on him, he would have reacted this way only. Probably if it came across as more intense, it is also because that is my thought too, and I stand by that thought.”

Apart from Suriya, the film also star Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Rajisha Vijayan and Lijo Mol. Suriya has also produced the film under his home banner. This is his second release on OTT after Soorarai Pottru. The film is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.