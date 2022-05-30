Vikram Advance Box Office Collection: Kamal Haasan’s action-thriller Vikram has sky high expectations from movie buffs awaiting its release. Fahadh Faasil, Vijay Sethupathi and Suriya also star in the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial releasing in multiple languages the coming weekend. Vikram, that is Kamal Haasan’s first release in four years has collected Rs 200 Crores with its pre-release business as per trade sources. Vikram‘s pre-release earnings are said to be the biggest in the veteran’s career.Also Read - Kamal Haasan Breaks Silence on North Vs South, RRR And KGF 2, Calls Padosan And Mughal-E-Azam Pan India Films

Vikram Expected to Be a Massive Hit

Kamal Haasan’s Vikram, which also stars Fahadh Faasil, Vijay Sethupathi and Suriya, is expected to have a massive opening this week in multiple languages. As per trade sources, the film has registered the biggest pre-release business in the veteran’s career with over ₹200 crore in earnings. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial will be Kamal Haasan’s first release in four years. Entertainment industry tracker Ramesh Bala tweeted that the high-octane thriller did a pre-release business worth Rs 200 Crore inclusive of the film dubbed in multiple languages. Also Read - Ponniyin Selvan-1: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan Look Majestic in First Look Posters From Mani Ratnam's Magnum Opus

Check out the tweets by Ramesh Bala on the microblogging site:

#Vikram / #VikramHitlist – Highest Pre-release Business for #KamalHaasan More than ₹ 200 Crs+ including Satellite and OTT in Multiple Languages.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 30, 2022

Vikram Earns Rs 200 Crores Through OTT And Satellite Rights

Ramesh Bala captioned his tweet as, “#Vikram / #VikramHitlist – Highest Pre-release Business for #KamalHaasan More than ₹ 200 Crs+ including Satellite and OTT in Multiple Languages.. In another tweet he wrote, “- Highest Pre-release Business in #Ulaganayagan ‘s Career..”

Suriya Has a Grand Cameo in Vikram

Andhra Box Office in its tweet mentioned the single screens and multiplexes ticket prices of Vikram at Hyderabad. The film has garnered a lot of hype with the film releasing in Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi as Suriya makes a cameo in the mystery actioner. Lokesh told during the promotional interviews that he wasn’t sure if Suriya would accept the offer at the last moment. However, the latter gladly agreed to be part of the film and completed shooting his part in two days.

Check out this tweet by Andhra Box Office:

Hyderabad Next Week Releases Pricing #Vikram & #SamratPrithviraj Single Screens ₹150 & Multiplexes ₹200#Major SS ₹150 & Plexes ₹195 Note : Other than AMB (₹295) & Asian Branded Single Screens (₹175). — AndhraBoxOffice.Com (@AndhraBoxOffice) May 30, 2022

Kamal Haasan to Work With Rajnikanth

According to speculations Lokesh is all set to direct Rajinikanth in Kamal Haasan’s production. The movie has been in the news since two years. Recently, Kamal Haasan met Rajinikanth, ahead of the release of Vikram over the weekend. Lokesh shared the picture of the two veterans on twitter and stated that the duo’s friendship is inspiring.

Vikram was supposed to be wrapped up in November 2021 but the shoot had to be postponed after Kamal Haasan tested Covid positive. Eventually, the makers decided to shoot the entire schedule indoors in a specially built set considering the veteran actor’s health.

For more updates on Vikram and Kamal Haasan, check out this space at India.com.