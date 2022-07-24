Vishnu Vishal Joins Ranveer Singh’s Nude Photoshoot Trend: Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot trend is still breaking the internet and netizens are going gaga. Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal now joins the trend and posted pictures of his naked photoshoot on social media. Vishnu shared pictures from his bedroom where he bares all, with his modesty covered with bedsheet. The actor credited his wife and Indian badminton player Jwala Gutta for his sensational pictures. Few days back Ranveer posed nude for a magazine and social media as well as news portals can’t keep calm. Ranveer’s new avatar was hailed by B-town celebs and his fans though. Vishnu while dropping his nude photos hinted in the caption on ‘joining the trend.’Also Read - Arjun Kapoor Reacts to Ranveer Singh's Nude Photoshoot: 'Full Credit to The Boy...'

Check out this official tweet by Vishnu Vishal:

Well… joining the trend ! P.S

Also when wife @Guttajwala turns photographer… pic.twitter.com/kcvxYC40RU — VISHNU VISHAL (VV) (@TheVishnuVishal) July 23, 2022

Jwala Gutta Turns Photographer For Husband

Vishnu’s bearded look almost gives the same vibes as Ranveer. In the photos we see a bare bodied Vishnu lying on his bed with a sheet covering him below the abdomen. The actor captioned his post as, “Well… joining the trend ! P.S Also when wife turns photographer,” tagging Jwala’s twitter handle. Also Read - National Film Awards Winners Full List: Ajay Devgn, Suriya Become Best Actors, Soorarai Pottru Sweeps Big

Vishnu played a few Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) games for a short while before he quit the sport due to a leg injury. Vishnu later acted in Tamil films and also produced a few movies such as Velainu Vandhutta Vellaikaaran, Silukkuvarupatti Singam, and Ratsasan. He was last seen in the Tamil movie FIR. The actor has his upcoming thriller Mohandas and a bilingual release Gatta Kusthi.

