Chennai: Tamil director Vasanthabalan has been tested positive for the coronavirus. He announced in a Facebook post that he has been hospitalised in Chennai after contracting COVID. The director mentioned that he’s doing fine and there’s nothing to worry about, however, he will not be able to stay in touch with his well-wishers for sometime. Also Read - Filmmaker KV Anand Dies at 54: Ajay Devgn, Allu Arjun, Vijay Sethupathi And Other Celebs Mourn

In his Facebook post written in Tamil language, Vasanthabalan wrote, “My dear friends. Since I’ve been hospitalised due to Covid-19, I couldn’t take calls. I am surrounded by friends, doctors, relatives who love me and are the strength of a thousand elephants. I am hopeful of making a full recovery soon.” Also Read - Allu Arjun Tests Positive for COVID-19, Fans Trend #GetWellSoonAlluArjun on Social Media

The director adds to the long list of the South Indian celebrities who have got infected with the deadly virus are fighting their COVID battles. Telugu star Allu Arjun is still under isolation after testing positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, speculations are rife that Vasanthabalan is going to team up with Suriya for his next biggies. While an official announcement is yet to be made, the fans are super excited to know about the movie. The Kaaviyathalaivan director is also awaiting the release of his film Jail that features GV Prakash Kumar in the lead. The film is in its post-production stage. We wish him a speedy recovery!