Tamil actor Vijay’s much-awaited film Master is all set to release on Wednesday, January 13, 2021. However, there is sad news for the makers and the crew who are associated with Master. A few clips from Master has been allegedly leaked online. The film’s director Lokesh Kanagaraj took to Twitter on Monday, 11 January to address the issue and urged fans to not share the leaked clips. Only two days were left for the film to release, but someone leaked the film. The production house of Master, XB Film Creators has also asked netizens to not forward or share the leaked content. Also Read - Madras HC Reverses Tamil Nadu's Decision on Seating Capacity in Cinemas Back to 50% Till Jan 11

Lokesh Kanagaraj, in a tweet, wrote: “Dear all It’s been a 1.5 year long struggle to bring Master to u. All we have is hope that you’ll enjoy it in theatres. If u come across leaked clips from the movie, please don’t share it. Thank u all. Love u all. One more day and #Master is all yours.” Also Read - Kayal Nidhi-Socrates Wedding Photos Out: Tamil Actor Gets Married in Low-Key Affair on Thursday

XB Creators wrote, “Team #Master requests you all not to forward/share any leaked content and if you come across anything of these sorts, please share it with us at report@blockxpiracy.com”.

Several members of film fraternity chose to stand in solidarity with Kanagaraj. Karthik Subbaraj wrote: “It’s hardwork of hundreds of people… Please don’t encourage piracy…. Don’t worry @Dir_Lokesh brother… #Master will cross this hurdle too and be a Blockbuster…”

Arun Vijay wrote: “The true essence of cinema is when the hard work is appreciated in the right platform! I request you all to kindly refrain from unwanted fwds of the film #MASTER made for the theatrical audience. Respect & celebrate watching it in theatres that we have all been waiting for!”

Master features Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi and Malavika Mohanan. The film is produced by Xavier Britto. The film was supposed to release in 2020. However, due to the pandemic, its release was pushed for Pongal 2021.

TOI has reported that the film has faced yet another trouble as an FIR has been filed against the producer Xavier Britto. A private company has claimed that they own the copyrights for some of the songs played Master audio launch in 2020.